squawkbox
@albanyherald.com
Loved the squawker’s suggestions that Ken Jennings replace Alex Trebek when Alex steps down on “Jeopardy!” No one will ever be nearly as good a host as Alex, but Ken Jennings — or Brad Rutter — would be a good choice to take the job.
President Trump is playing the devil’s advocate. His tweets are intended to incite and divide our nation and have succeeded enormously, but at what cost? His hateful and vindictive tweets are endemic and a sorry example to follow. Yet there they are, the Trumpeteers, just cheering and endorsing his every word. I do not understand how we, the United States, have become so lost.
I had to laugh at the video of Pelosi and her seven dwarfs as they finally made their way to the Senate with the “solemn and prayerful” impeachment articles. We now know why it took them so long --they were waiting for the Pelosi custom-made ink pens she needed to sign the documents.
Nancy Pelosi says the GOP Senators were afraid of the truth. That’s a lie in itself. The Democrats were afraid of the truth, otherwise they would have allowed GOP witnesses in the fake impeachment hearing.
He’s only been in office a couple of days and Bo Dorough’s already had his house broken into?! That didn’t happen to Mayor Hubbard in eight years. Maybe we chose the wrong person.
Mistaken squawker, we voted for Trump and got immediate results from that monumental win. The best economy in last few years, a raging stock market, all-time record unemployment, hundreds of conservative judges confirmed by the Senate and the full-screen exposure of the Democrats’ failure by the numbers to do the work they were elected to do.
I agree. Fletcher should lose the beard. I don’t know about that handsome devil part, though.
Being a Republican means never having to think for yourself.
Trump proved again why he is a great leader and deserves another term. He got the first phase of the China deal signed, and we need to keep him around to get more concessions from China. He’s already had success with dropping the disastrous climate change deal, and updating NAFDA, and trade deals with Japan and South Korea.
They blame racism for Kamala, Castro and Cory Booker for dropping out as presidential candidates. That proves that Democrats are the racist party. They are the ones not supporting them.
How many Democrats does it take to fix a problem? No one knows, it’s never happened.
Meghan Markle says she wants to live in Los Angeles, but not until President Trump is out of office. Providing she keeps her promise, then we have five years to go before she moves there. Even more reason to vote for Trump.
Back in 2016 the DNC took out Bernie, but they got caught. In 2020 the DNC has CNN doing their dirty work, forcing Bernie’s demise. Liberals at their best.
All you local yokels who are buying into the Trump BS are nothing but sheep who follow any agenda this very crooked, evil man throws up. I guess you all forgot — or never learned — how to think for yourselves, so you just blindly follow this person who is leading this country into moral bankruptcy.
