I, too, have visited the 4C Academy, and I too was completely blown away. Those of you who have nothing but criticism for our local school system, take the opportunity to go out and see what these folks are doing. This is education at its best ... way to go Chris Hatcher and DCSS.
Thanks for the school updates. But what about the private schools ... Deerfield, Byne and Sherwood?
Does Cal Thomas and Governor DeSantis realize we are in a serious health crisis with this virus?
I sure wish Matt Fuller would change his mind. He’s given us a sharp business mind on the commission. Sorry, but I can’t imagine either of the two candidates who have announced doing anything but kowtowing to special interests.
I understand now there’s some question about the reward money in the killing of the little 9-year-old boy. Let even the hint of free money come up, and all of a sudden the low-lives come out of the woodwork. The situation makes them even more despicable.
I guess it is totally the fault of Joe Biden that the 275,000-man Afghan army could not stop the 75,000 Taliban fighters.
I would like to see Kroger open a store in Albany. Then we would have a nice, friendly store to trade with. I stop at a Kroger store when I am traveling. Courteous employees, adequate variety to choose from, whether in deli, meats, or produce. Here now, it is hard to find certain ingredients to complete your planned menu.
Since when did a Canadian from Ontario become a U.S. citizen? It seems Steven Kaszab thinks just because he is a neighbor he is an American. Canadians, leave your baloney opinions in your own publications and out of ours. Your concept of freedom is as foreign as you are to the United States.
Does anyone believe our Senators actually read and understood those thousands of pages of the infrastructure bill before they voted in favor of it?
Haiti can’t catch a break. They are in desperate need and everyone wants to contribute, but it is difficult to know how to help. After the last earthquake, hundreds of millions poured in but most was lost to corruption.
So Dougherty County lost 10,000 people from 2010 to 2020? All those people who didn’t fill out census forms because of people “prying into their personal lives” are the ones who will be crying about the cut in freebies. And so it goes ...
While Americans are in danger as the Taliban is taking over Afghanistan, President Joe Biden is off on a vacation. Imagine if Trump did that. The Democrats and the media would be all over it.
Let’s see ... Lee County schools opened with no mask requirement, and in the first couple of days they had almost 900 people under coronavirus protocol. What are these school officials thinking?
We say every election cycle that “this election is the most important of our lifetime.” Usually, it’s just hype. But this local Albany City Commission is a mighty important one. It’ll be interesting to see who qualifies this week.
The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly. John 10:10
