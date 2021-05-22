squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A big shout-out to Speaker Pelosi for keeping the House mask mandate in place. Why? Only 45% of GOP members have had the COVID vaccine. 100% of Democrats in the House and Senate have been vaccinated. As for the Senate, Paul and Johnson, who both had COVID, refuse to get vaccinated. Two others won’t say.
Fact: Trump promised to repeal and replace ObamaCare and provide better coverage. He failed to do both.
Squawker, if the government should not pay for unvaccinated COVID illness, why not cut out payments for the morbidly obese people? Or the smokers or drunks? Plenty more involving health choices.
Just read that Twitter canceled a man’s account because he said “a man cannot get pregnant.” The Twitter people really failed biology class with an F-. What’s wrong with these people?
Is it time to make those that can work uncomfortable enough in their life that they go to work? Is it time to hire enough investigators to remove the freeloaders from the Social Support Network?
Once, the USA was exporting oil from our surplus supply and gasoline was $1.95 a gallon. Biden’s failing energy policy has reversed our favorable position, and we all are paying the price.
SMRs, can you explain why the GOP has gone from the family-values party to the crazy QAnon party?
We know where Israel gets its money for the weapons it is using. We need to locate and stop the money to Hamas. Even those out-of-date rockets aren’t cheap. Then there is the transport and storage for over five thousand of them.
For all the times that Sistrunk stood up for Dockery, you would think she would have something to say about all this. Is it because Mathis has moved into the building and has the puppet strings too tight?
The vice president has no idea on how to fix the border problem. It wouldn’t change if she was president.
Squawker, you need to watch something other than Fox or Newsmax. All true Patriots applaud Liz Cheney‘s defense of truth vs. the cult of Trump. Trump handmaiden Stephanik has a worse record than Cheney of voting with Trump. But Stephanik has pledged to uphold Trump, not the Constitution.
Congratulations all graduates. You overcame a lot to get where you are; now go out there and make your mark on our community, state, country and the world.
This is the worst John boy and Billy show I’ve ever had to endure. Pay attention people ... these things are affecting you more than you know.
I think the biggest mistake Democrats make in judging people is they think if you are not a Democrat you are a Trump person. I will never vote for another Democrat, but I hate Trump and what he has done to America. He had some great ideas, but did not know how to keep his mouth and personality out of his actions.
Hmmm ... Big things are happening with a lawsuit and possibly taxpayers’ money in Lee County and the lawyer is still able to use his friendship with Wallace to keep the TV news quiet? Odd. People — do your research. Your money is at stake.
How many more Georgia Republican Congressman will make crazy comments about the Jan. 6 Trump riot as being just a tourist event?
