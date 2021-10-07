squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It’s a shame when you have a hard-working child who sweats for hours a day practicing for the Merry Acres football team and doesn’t even play. I thought it’s not about winning but about fairness. Shame on you, coach.
What leadership Albany has when they can get their hands on some tax money! The COVID recovery money being wasted on the Henderson Gym at $5 million and the Ritz Theater at $2 million! Most folks in Albany could not find the Henderson Gym if their life depended on it, and the Ritz, where is that?
Wednesday’s editorial page was outstanding.
Carlton, those are your fellow Democrats screaming defund police and scaring the Bejesus out of their kids. If only Democrats would get as mad at the criminals as they do at the people who enforce the law. Republicans are the ones defending them vigorously. Choose sides wisely, metro Albany, Georgia, and U.S. citizens. Law and order (Republicans) or absolute anarchy (Democrats)?
Thank you for your column, Mr. Fletcher. We all should support our law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line for us.
The squawker said solar energy is free. That may be the dumbest thing I have ever read.
Squawker, you’re the one who’s uneducated if you think community college will really be free. All left of moderate Democrats should be required to take a level one economics course.
Does the County Commission have any leverage to require the Dougherty Probate Court to have normal hours like the rest of the Courthouse offices rather than open later, close for lunch, and then close an hour early? The Probate Court needs to be citizen-friendly and not be so hard and strict with folks.
Why does the same city commissioner get the lion’s share of photo ops on the front page of the Herald? Are none of the other commissioners doing anything? An expose on what each candidate sees as issues and any accomplishments would help us citizens make informed choices in the upcoming election.
The only reason that You Tube and the Vaccinated Lone Ranger want all Republicans to get vaccinated is because if all Republicans died, there would be no one left to work and support all of the Democrats. Oh, I forgot about all of the illegal Democrats crossing the border. They could do all of the work, but then again they want everything given to them also.
For you who want to know where the police officers are: We have no police officers. The shortage is discussed constantly. No pay means no stay.
Until there are enough good-paying jobs out there to entice people to come off welfare, we are just spinning our wheels. It’s time to financially level the playing field and stop our jobs going to other countries with lower costs.
So Commissioner Victor Edwards told Scott Addison that “we are a $70 million (budget) county; why can’t we buy our own machines?” in regard to the speed study that could not be performed. Is that not just like some commissioners elected in Albany/Dougherty? They think the money just appears, not that people work long and hard to pay the taxes they throw away on a regular basis.
