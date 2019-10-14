Well, sqawker, if Dish is using a different affiliate, would they be airing local commercials? If Dish is using a different affiliate, then why doesn’t Mediacom switch. Mediacom is a really big company.
I keep hearing from insiders about all of the dental work being done by Albany doctors and dentists that collect from the government-sponsored CHIP (children health insurance program). Seems most of it is unnecessary, just another rip-off of taxpayer money.
They should change the name of the NBA (National Basketball Association) to CBA (China Basketball Association).
First CBS with audio issues, and now ABC. Customers are getting poor customer service and, again, not the service we are paying for. We need to be able to get multiple networks. Raycom Media has had the monopoly for too long. Other cities that are the same population as Albany have that option.
Georgia never should have fired Mark Richt.
I loved the story about Sean Rouse in Sunday's Herald. What a refreshing young man. I will definitely be among his first customers when My Pie opens.
I gave up expecting the Republican Party to do the right thing years ago, but I thought at some point they'd do the smart thing. But they're standing by their man. Do you not realize how immoral he is? Or do you just not care? You do know he's not going to change; he's just going to get worse. The Republicans are self-destructing, and I'm loving it.
Cheer up, Dawg fans, there's always next year ... or the next ...
City of Albany, it's on you. Mr. Dorough has challenged you to do the right thing and give other candidates access to the public TV channel that you've been using to campaign for Mayor Hubbard. Right is right.
Democrats take money from hard-working folks and give it to people that don't do doodley squat.
Thank you, President Trump, for doing the things you do. I believe you are saving our nation, even though there are lots of things I don’t like about you and how you go about doing those things.
I can't wait to read the rest of the articles about the mayoral candidates. I'm especially looking forward to learning more about James Pratt. He is a very intelligent young man, and I think he would be a good mayor.
Count me among those who are glad you're still doing what you do, Mr. Fletcher.
A South Carolina dealership will give car-buyers an American flag, a Bible and an AR-15. Why can't car dealerships in Albany do the same deal?
NBC has had more than their share of shady anchors: Lyin' Bryan Williams, sex addict Matt Lauer, and now the nutjob Chuck Todd. No real journalists on their payroll.
ASU homecoming was a rousing success, from a huge crowd at the parade downtown to a great turnout at the football game, won by the Rams. For our Dawgs up in Athens, not so much.
The Democrats tell more lies than all my past ex-girlfriends combined.
The picture taken by Tammy Fletcher at the Georgia National Fair that ran in Monday's paper was excellent. It got me ready for our fair!
Re the weather person and her wig: Some people will do anything to try and draw attention to themselves.