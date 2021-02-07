I hope Yours Truly is saving all his brilliant thoughts he has written in to the Squawbox for the past four years. I have a feeling he is going to have to eat all of them in a couple of years, maybe sooner. Hope I am around to see it happen.
Excellent article on Adam Inyang. He sounds like the kind of emerging leader our young people can emulate. When you look at some of the people we now have serving on our commissions, he would appear to be a welcome change.
It appears that Biden's unity promises were nothing but talk and are out the window. His executive orders have created much more division between the right and left.
It is a joke for Republicans to complain that Biden is not a unifier after four years of Trump's daily malicious lies and attacks on Obama and Biden.
Just read (Creede Hinshaw's) article for the last time. He doesn’t know if God is a she or he.
Not lazy: Terrific folks picking up trash, called those that litter “lazy.” Call them as they are: lawbreakers, rude, inconsiderate, disrespectful, sluggardly, unprincipled, piggish, exploiters. Besides, they are not nice.
Sadly, Carlton, your commentary Sunday is so true. There are people who justify not returning to work when they could, choosing instead to continue raking in money they haven't earned, by saying "It's our turn." They are really sad and delusional people whose true colors now shine.
The 1890s and early 1900s robber barons are reincarnated in today's big corporations and big government. Think Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Zuckerberg, Fauci, Sleepy Joe sowing fear and dissension and quashing basic freedoms. Pushing globalism and saying the virus will never go away.
I feel sorry for the families separated at the border, but they show up uninvited and not wanted and the U.S. gives them food and shelter and gets blamed for the mess at the border. They don't belong to us, and we are not responsible for their welfare.
When Biden dies, scientists will want to study his brain. Problem is they will need a magnifying glass because it is so small. Hence, pea brain.
These people who have neither the vocabulary nor the intelligence to formulate a well-thought-out argument choose instead to call names and regurgitate phony accusations of conspiracy theorists and loud-mouthed, partisan talking heads. They need to just be quiet.
I am talking to the non-Democrats now: We had better be on guard about this Washington thing with the Guard. The Washington Democrats are headed toward socialism, which means take guns away, put fences around Washington and if you don't approve of them, prosecute.
YT, just wondering what you would say to the thousands of people who have lost their jobs with the stroke of Biden's pen.
Back in the 1960s and '70s Congress was represented by conservatives, moderates and liberals who compromised to make this a better country for the greater good. Since the 1990s, it is sad we cannot do that again.
The purpose of an impeachment trial is to remove a person from office. Congress holds this trial. For other law-breaking actions, it must go through the courts.
