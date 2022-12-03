squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Santa, please bring us some competent and honest leaders on the local, state and national levels. We badly need some at all three.
After following the comments about Carlton in the Squawkbox, I suspect his Christmas stocking will hold enough lumps of coal to heat his house until spring.
Once again our city leadership has failed us with traffic cameras around schools. Wait, I’m sorry, it’s about safety, not money.
The sad part of this Georgia senate race is that one of these clowns is going to be our senator for the next six years. Shame, shame on Georgia for having these two candidates.
It’s a shame it’s so hard to purchase tickets for a city of Albany event. Some old folks don’t have all this computer knowledge. Sorry, Miss Tee, if some of us won’t be able to make it to your events because of how difficult it is to just purchase tickets.
Confused squawker, you’re doing a “no facts crowing act,” I don’t know zilch about those people. My hero mom uses her remarkable bravery and desire to constantly be doing for others to face down a bad health issue for hours every day. My hero father is always there to support her every step of the way. They are the real deal. The Patriot
World Economic Forum (WEF) leader Klaus Schwab says China is a model for world government. Socialism and communism always eventually fail after causing massive misery for middle- and lower-level citizens.
Coach Jim Harbaugh of Michigan continued to play one of his football players all season after the player was charged with concealed weapons charges two month ago. I really believe all football coaches would play Jack the Ripper if he could run and catch a football, morals be damned. They are all nothing but a bunch of hypocrites.
Taking the Alfred E. Newman approach, why should I worry about Herschel’s character when we have Biden for president?
I’m rethinking my decision not to vote for Herschel Walker for U.S. senator. Sure, he’s a clown who knows nothing about ... well, pretty much anything. But he’s entertaining as hell. That video about vampires and werewolves is a classic comedy bit. Oh, he was being serious? Nevermind.
Do you think it is possible you just didn’t have any mail for that particular day? You can send it with a tracking number, too, if it matters that much.
There are 34,223 post offices in this country. Albany’s is numbered 34,224. There is no hope for us given what lives in Albany, works in Albany. Case closed.
Thanks a lot, Biden, who added 263,000 jobs in November, has the GDP at 2.9% and the unemployment rate at 3.7%. Inflation is trending lower. Trump gave us domestic terrorism.
Kanye, Nick, Herschel, Donald, Pat Riot ... they are all the same to me — spewing hate and telling lies.
Let’s see, on this cell block we have the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and various other malcontents. But not to worry, we have a reserved space for Trump, Lindsey and Mark. Bubba likes new friends with lots of commissary money.
They can’t even report the ticket to insurance from school zone cameras. It’s all about the money.
