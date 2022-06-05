squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Excellent column by Will Thault in Sunday’s paper. We all should strive to be more like the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
Fine reporting on the rails-to-trails situation, Carlton. Keep them coming.
I am about tired of all these individuals saying a type of gun that has been available to the general public since the early 1900s is responsible for killings. People do not want to accept that the people, not the weapon, cause these atrocities.
Finally, the city of Albany did something right. Welcome home, Steven Belk. We know you will give our recreation department a much-needed boost.
Any Republican that voters for Herschel Walker should have his voting card taken away.
Our “good” carrier has not been seen for two days, nor have I gotten my mail. Our guess is the carrier delivers what she wants and does — what? — with the rest. The kicker: There is nothing a person can do about it, as they won’t answer the phone at the post office.
The photograph of the young lady whose art was named Best in Show and her daughters was precious. And her artwork was beautiful. Congratulations, ma’am.
On Thursday a comment was posted about gun control laws making lives of law-abiding citizens more dangerous “which is exactly what Democrats want.” Really? No, we all want our schools, churches, grocery stores, pool parties, movie theatres, etc. to be safe places for everyone. We only disagree on how to achieve this. Come, let us reason together.
Albany already sits in a low spot on the list of possible cities. If residents continue to vote these shady styled, sticky-finger people into office you can forget about new industry choosing Albany for a factory. The Patriot
Make a list of the things Raphael Warnock has already done during his short time in office, take away his picture, and put an “R” by his name, and you critics would be proclaiming him one of the most effective legislators in Congress. But you can’t see beyond your prejudices. That’s a shame.
If Stacey Abrams thinks that Georgia is the worst place to live in the USA, then Delta is ready when she is to fly her back to her home state of Wisconsin.
The culture war in unrelenting momentum: Biden raises giant rainbow pride flag at U.S. Embassy to the Holy See. Next will be a massive pork BBQ at the entrance of Mecca’s Masjid al-Haram on Ramadan. Demanding all rights and respect for some, Biden in his stupidity of the world around him, gives none and offends many.
SMRs have listened to the Prophets of Doom so long that they are now victims and need a strong mean-daddy figure to save them.
No, squawker, your Republican leaders are linked to and supported by white supremacist and far-right insurrectionists to name a few. Face the facts. It is in the postings you read on your Facebook page. Be honest. You are part of this, and you are a useful pawn. You believe in the messages. You are sustaining and propagating them. You have become them.
I hope you get to the bottom of the Rail Trail fiasco. It has become a thorn in our side and shouldn’t have been.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.