squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Warbington’s wastefulness with LOST/SPLOST cries out for consolidation of Albany with Dougherty County.
Criminally guilty are illegals who use another’s SSN, identity theft, file no tax returns, tax evasion, utilize public schools and services without contribution, conversion. Hiring illegals in L.A. is a mockery. Congress has made employees and employers criminals and impossible for anyone to do the right thing.
How much taxpayer money has been invested in trying to spring a basketball player from a Russian prison? Will she have to pay it back if they are successful?
Read between the lines of Warbington’s column: We have more money than you, so we are going to hold out until we get our way. And if you don’t agree, we’ll just let SPLOST go away. Somebody down the road can pay the EPA fines, and we’ll all just watch our county crumble up and die. But at least we didn’t fold. We showed ‘em.
The widow of the deputy politicizing her husband’s death is about as low as whale flop. She should be ashamed of herself for tarnishing his good memory.
Patriot, I posted a squawk so humorous that you felt compelled to respond. I know how you look forward to the Squawkbox every day to see my pearls of wisdom. You don’t like that quote? How about, “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: Do you feel lucky? Well do ya, punk?” Keep coming at me, I’ll keep slapping you down. Signed, Yours Truly
Carlton’s most famous saying. “You don’t have to be crazy to hang out with me ... I’ll train you.” Now you know why those of us that call him friend keep an eye on him.
As a Navy brat, I lived in Puerto Rico three years in the ’60s. That base was closed some years ago. But that property has housing, a commissary building, a hospital building, schools, and much more. Also had stables where we kept our horses. I think that would be a great place to vet immigrants.
Carlton, I am one of those who reads and loves our local newspaper. I read it from cover to cover every day. I appreciate the work that goes into producing the paper, and I appreciate the people who do that work. Never mind the haters, keep doing what you’re doing.
Some of my fondest memories over a life that’s allowed me to take a third generation there are from the Southwest Georgia Fair put on by Albany’s Exchange Club. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for working so hard to keep this event available for this and — hopefully — future generations.
Yes, fellow squawker, the economy is cruising right along ... in a textbook nose dive. Countries don’t break bad historical economic records week after week in a healthy economy. You’ve swallowed some fake news. The Patriot
Common sense is like deodorant. The people who need it the most never use it.
Whoa there Patriot. Based on the 2020 election numbers, less than half the country are hate-filled underachievers, as Biden got 7 million more votes than Trump. Here’s two definitions for you: Moron — Trump supporter in 2016. Loser; Trump supporter today. So, loser (Patriot), I’ll be sticking around. The Equality Man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.