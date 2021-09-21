To the squawker who said the $3.5 trillion bill would be very bad, I disagree. I am a senior with hearing problem; the bill would help me and a lot others get hearing aids.
If you hate this country, then pack your bags and leave. Pronto.
With chip technology, the city of Albany can now track trash service usage. Perhaps the city should use this technology to reward residents who recycle and try to reduce waste. How about it, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful? Want to try something new?
Somebody needs to be thinking about these illegals in a few years when they go to vote. There are no plans to educate them; they'll know very little about our laws. They will go to the polls and vote the same line as someone tells them to vote. And not one soul in the United States Legislative Branch nor the Executive Branch understands or cares.
Yes, I am disappointed that the King of the Fourth Estate was absent from the Sunday Editorial page.
I have covered this before, but SMRs often talk about "taking their country back." It's not your country; it belongs to all of us. If you have to "take it back," that means you lost it. If you weren't strong enough to keep it, what makes you think you're strong enough to take it back? Signed, Yours Truly
OK, Regions Bank … y’all gotta do better. ATM never works for deposits. Drive through is slow and full.
Trumpsters go ballistic when a black athlete kneels at a game protesting unequal justice. But they applaud Trump rioters attacking law enforcement.
While Trump tried to make America great again, Joe Biden is making the Taliban great again.
To accommodate southern immigration, a municipal expansion the size of Columbus will have to be built every month to accommodate 50,000 houses, 60 schools, 5,000 classrooms, 7,000 school employees, 5 hospitals, 500 police officers, 3,000 city employees, roads, buses, power plants, landfills, sewer plants, etc.
Biden’s full-speed spending is out of control, and now he says that it might drive inflation higher. Duh, come on man, is there anything in your head beside gray matter?
Now, tell me once again how much respect the USA has in the world since Biden was elected and who will be able to clean up this mess?
I finally figured the main focus of all politicians: money and getting re-elected. Just look at Joe Biden. His main objective was to become the president that got us out of Afghanistan. All he wanted was the headlines. Everybody knows that you keep your military in country until all personnel and equipment are removed.
Well, I guess with inflation like it is, we seniors should get a COLA (that's cost of living adjustment) for Social Security of around 8 percent for next year.
Are Auburn graduates still cousins after they divorce?
That vacuum-headed man: if you think only Republicans are anti-vax, then you've just drank the media Kool-Aid. There are tens of millions of people all over the country of all stripes and ideologies who don't want to be vaccinated, including members of your neighborhood and your family.
