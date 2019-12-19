squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Old saying: “Power attracts the worse sort of people, and corrupts the best.” If you don’t believe it, look at the Federal Government.
The Democrats have just shot themselves in the foot with this impeachment circus. They have just guaranteed the re-election of Donald Trump in 2020.
I don’t know about you folks, but I had really rather watch “Jeopardy” on TV Wednesday night and not some Democratic representative from Maryland speaking about impeachment.
A Republican asked an impeachment Democrat: “Why not just wait and let the voters decide Trump’s fate in the coming election?” Democrats’ answer: “Because we don’t like what you decided the last election.”
Ilhan Omar says the Republican party is the party tied to terrorism. Someone should remind Omar that 911 was actually planned during Bill Clinton’s administration, and let’s not forget Benghazi during the Obama/Biden administration and Hillary Clinton as secretary of state.
Every member of the House just signed their extinction papers. Thank God we have a Senate that realizes the superiority of Donald Trump’s presidency. The sooner you nonbelievers admit the truth, the sooner our country will turn itself around.
While eating lunch on Wednesday and watching the dog and pony show on the major networks, I almost threw up. The “DADs” as I call them (Dumb-ADemocrats) kept saying that no one is above the law. My question is: Why are none of them not already in jail?
I cannot wait for This Solid Ground’s show! It’s about time this town had some fresh new music.
I just saw Georgia has the lowest unemployment rate in history, 3.3%. Yet five of Georgia’s Democratic U.S. representatives voted to impeach the president. They want things to turn sour in the economy so they can go back to the unemployed voters in their district and explain how they are going to get them more welfare and free stuff like when Obama was president.
Nancy Pelosi is demanding a fair Senate trial, after they just had an unfair impeachment hearing. Nancy needs to put her bottle down and realize she does not set the rules in the Senate.
There was indeed a time when “big-mouthed, rude, impertinent children were punished.” Now they become president.
The other fast-food restaurants around here need to study and learn how Chick-fil-A recruits and trains its employees and then holds them accountable. They have all the other places beat when it comes to customer service.
Congratulations, Chief Daniels, on your retirement. Thank you for your service to our community.
Did you see the Nike logo on the jacket of the coach of the Army team this past Saturday at the Army-Navy game? Bad Karma. Well, anyway, Army lost the game. Go Navy.
Why didn’t the local leaders ask Brian Kemp about bringing one of those manufacturers to our area while he was here? Seems all the businesses are staying in and around Atlanta.
Cory Booker is complaining of a lack of diversity for the Democratic candidates since Kamala Harris dropped out and he does not qualify for the debate. He forgets they still have Elizabeth Warren who used to be an American Indian.