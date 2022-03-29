squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The GOP latest lie. They pretend to be concerned that Judge Brown is soft on crime. Sens. Graham, Cruz, Holley and Cotton in addition to Reps. Brooks, Cosar, Greene, Gaetz and Bobert really are hoping that she is. After all sedition, treason, soliciting minors, are crimes. They hope she will preside over their trails when their cases comes to court.
There will be those who “give props” to Will Smith for his criminal action at the Oscars Sunday. Chris Rock should have filed charges. Smith is supposed to be someone for us to look up to. All he proved is that he is nothing more than a thug.
To the Squawker who implied names being left off the picture of the African-American couple was somehow racist: You may be one of those ultra-sensitive woke folks who finds racism at every turn, but you’re barking up the wrong tree here. Fletcher is as non-racist as they come. I know that; I’m black and I consider him one of my most trusted friends.
Funny how the people who accused Biden of causing gas prices to go way up now say the prices are going down because of the actions of others. You people are so caught up in your Trump worship, you’d curse the current president if he brought about world peace and did away with all taxes. You folks are such clowns.
What happens if a politician drowns in a river? That is pollution. What happens if all of them drown? That is solution.
Will Smith just lost a whole lot of fans. His out-of-control actions and vulgar language showed what kind of man he actually is. And, given the actions of his wacky wife, Chris Rock could have gone a whole lot lower. Will Smith has a crazy family ... he fits right in.
I knew it. A Squawker thinks Biden is responsible for our lower gasoline prices. The governor temporarily suspended the state gas tax.
Instead of electric cars, we should bring back the electric chair. It would solve a lot more problems.
One SMR falsely describes the Confederate soldiers as “honorable,” and as fighting against tyranny and oppression. The truth is that Confederates were treasonous traitors who seceded from the United States and formed another country. The Constitution doesn’t apply to the Confederacy because it is for the United States. Signed, Yours Truly
A poor sport/loser would wish Freddie Freeman ill as he starts his tenure with his new team. A real baseball fan wishes him well and thanks him for the years he led his past team.
Re: Bill Gage post: Trump is dangerously mentally ill, a career criminal, a wanna-be dictator, a corporate raider who intended from the git-go to plunder the nation for the rich, a pathological liar who broke every campaign promise to help his base, and he’s not a Christian. There is no good in this deeply flawed misanthrope. That Vaccinated Man
Story has it that during Joe and Jill Biden’s wedding ceremony, Joe had to say his wedding vows reading off a teleprompter.
Wake up America, China is not our friend.
Don’t corner something meaner than you. Especially a senior citizen. If they are too old to fight, they’ll kill you.
