We are to the point in voting today where we choose the “lesser of two weasels.”
I can only hope that the people of Albany and southwest Georgia support “The Flint Restaurant” in downtown Albany. My wife and I had a meal there on Friday night, and it was phenomenal. We were there for a birthday party and will definitely be back. It was so refreshing to be in an upscale restaurant with an atmosphere like “The Flint.”
When I go to vote, I am going to write-in Herschel for Sheriff.
If you think the executives of Feeding the Valley are stealing funds with their salaries, the Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch’s executives have been doing that for years. Lord, have mercy on their souls.
Pat Riot, I’m certain you would much rather associate yourself with a state like Texas, where the power grid continues to fail, leaving the citizens freezing, starving and dying and the loud-mouthed idiot Senator skips out to Cancun and then blames his daughters for his cowardice. He also left his dog to freeze as well. Sure sounds like your kind of place.
An idea to revive Herschel’s flagging campaign: Forget talking about issues (you know nothing about them anyway) and just talk about how good a football player you used to be. That’s why a lot of Georgians are voting for you anyway. Speaks volumes about politics in our state.
Squawker, you obviously do not understand farming or subsidies for the agribusiness industry. Take a ride out in Lee, Worth and Clay counties and count the different crops and farms that are vital to our survival. Your dinner last night wasn’t grown on the moon.
Carlton’s new motto: “I am who I am. Your approval is not necessary.”
Einstein: “We must recognize what in our accepted tradition is damaging to our fate and dignity — and shape our lives accordingly.”
The Washington Post printed an FBI leak revealing information that was said to be top-secret about Iran and China. If this came from Mar-a-Lago, as stated, nobody had heard about it, but now it has been revealed.
One thing for sure: You can always tell when voting time comes around. More streets get paved and more lies get told. A vote for Democracy, not dictatorship, is worth it. Remember Jan. 6.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s private jet burned more than $158,000 worth of jet fuel in less than two months. I thought they were worried about climate change. This is just more evidence that climate change is a hoax to control people’s lives.
A COVID booster is going to be a hard sell unless the government unleashes a big scare from another strain. Watch for it.
To the lying SMR who mentioned Raphael Warnock’s 2002 arrest: I did my own research. Turns out the prosecutor had the charges dropped, stated that Warnock was very helpful in the investigation and dismissed the arrest as a miscommunication. You probably knew that but sent it in anyway. Once again, you lose. Signed, Yours Truly
With all of the Democrats voting early, it will be easy for Fox News on Election night to call Abrams and Warnock for Georgia.
