Kudos to Albany officials for having a plan in place to improve the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. Because you did, we get a large allocation of funding from the CARES Act that will allow us, at last, to have a first-class airport. Way to go.
Treasury is delaying stimulus checks so Durwood's name can appear on the signature line. Kind of like letting your 8 year old sit behind the wheel and make the vroom vroom noise while pretending to drive the car. Anything so little Donnie doesn't throw another hissy fit.
At my favorite supermarket, I was shocked to see employees in the produce department arranging displays of fresh fruit without wearing gloves or masks. C’mon, Publix, get with it.
Trump was absolutely right to hold back funds to WHO. This organization helped China lie and cover up the facts about how COVID-19 was spread around the world. The U.S. has been paying 10 times the amount China contributes to WHO, and we get very little for our money.
Without widespread screening of Americans to determine who does/does not have COVID-19 and a reliable treatment for those who do, how can anyone with half a brain think a quick restart of the economy will result in anything but a increase in the spread of virus? Or that it would be smart to do so?
President Carter is distressed because President Trump has threatened to eliminate funding for WHO? I wish he would be more distressed because China hid the truth from the world about the coronavirus while they ordered PPE, masks and other supplies from worldwide sources.
To the neighbors on Beattie Road: Please do something about your barking dog.
When our community re-opens, I strongly encourage businesses with waiting room areas to discontinue having magazines or any other printed materials patients pick up and touch. This effort will minimize the spread of germs.
It's a shame our reward-winning Herald reporter cannot give us a breakdown of deaths by zip codes like the coroner did at Monday's brief.
It has been said imitation is the sincerest form of flattery; don’t omit/change a few words that someone else said and repackage it as new. Remember how the FLOTUS tried that, and it came to light that she “borrowed” from her predecessor, Michelle? It’s really not that hard to come up with your own squawk.
Now that the government has started issuing stimulus checks, I wonder how all you socialist-hating SMRs will justify spending yours. If you spend that money, not only are you an SMR, you are a hypocrite as well. Signed, Yours Truly
I agree squawker, the Democrats in congress have not earned their pay these last two years. They wasted millions on phony investigations and impeachment drama that netted us zero return on investment. Any Democratic business owner from coast to coast should be furious with his representatives for their blatant lack of performance. Vote them out.
Thank you, CDC, governor and mayor. You have prevented me from getting my eye surgery. I guess you do not care if I can see. I hope you need something from me one day. People do not get surgery for fun.
