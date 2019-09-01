Theatre Albany: “Oklahoma!,” “The Nerd,” “Annie Jr.,” “Charlie Brown” and “Mamma Mia.” With flexible season tickets, just $20 a show — I’ll see you there!
If the best thing someone can say about a president in his third year is that he is not someone else (Hillary Clinton), you know that president has very few positive qualities.
Squawker, what you forgot is that 18 years ago America overwhelmingly voted in a Republican Senate and House led by Newt Gingrich, which stopped what Bill Clinton wanted to do and forced him to sign pro-economy legislation that had the positive effects you listed. Now there’s your sign.
Once again the Trump-hating squawkers criticize Trump supporters for something they are very much guilty of themselves. Bunch of hypocrites.
If a chief of police gets fired from one university and hired by another one and still acts like an autocratic leader, how will that department and university look in six months?
Back during the years of Firestone, Albany had sponsored Little League baseball teams that helped keep kids out of trouble. Idea: Bring that back. The discipline, character and belonging to something positive made a difference. The teams were YMPC Cubs, Teddy Tigers, Junior Bombers and Alpha Twins.
The policies of trump and his fake Christians have allowed more pollution into our water, air and ground than at any other time in recent history. Thanks a lot.
FCS Lawrence O’Donnell found out like the rest of fake news will that the Russia Russia Russia lies won’t fly anymore without retractions or lawsuits.
Get ready for the flood of 2019.
It is a great idea to clean up and refurbish the parks in east Albany. The only way that they will stay safe, clean and maintained is if the residents put in sweat equity. The commissioner of that area needs to head up a task force of residents to take ownership. He could have a monthly cookout, and the “owners” would have the opportunity to communicate with him and make sure the park is maintained. Get residents involved, don’t just talk about what your district needs.
Billy Bow Tie, shame on you. Your fire chief’s mistake was his youthful indiscretion with drugs, but he was an adult when he made a deliberate effort to deceive county officials. Has cronyism replaced the law in Lee County?
I enjoyed Jennifer Parks’ excellent story on the retiring Marine. Semper fi!
You can’t hope to build a better Albany without improving the final product of the education system tenfold, and having good jobs for those students to step into.
The squawker who says he couldn’t stink because he bathe’s once a month must be the Fake Christian Squawker.
Anyone who thinks there are more than two genders should be discounted as shallow-minded, fired if in any teaching position, and considered mentally deficient.
Fletcher’s Albany Herald editorial headline of ‘No-One-Size-Fits-All To Immigration Crisis’: One size does. A full-length high border wall will “fit.” Among others historically, one worked very well for the Communists in Europe until Gorbachev had it dismantled per Reagan’s challenge.