It's utterly ridiculous for the Squawkbox to print squawks from the same two (or is it the same one?) nincompoops day in and day out. Please stop.
Hey, Squawker: We can't vote again for the worst president to occupy the oval office because neither Jimmy Carter nor BHO can run again.
Our country is divided more than ever. Trump has given voice to fake Christians with hate and bigotry in their souls.
Five states – Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington – conduct what are commonly referred to as all-mail elections. How much fraud, fake or unethical voting has taken place in these states?
We are the silent majority. We get no air time. We go to work and support our families. We don't burn down or tear things up. We love America. We want to protect the unborn. We salute the flag and sing "The Star-Spangled Banner." We respect law enforcement. We appreciate the military. We are the backbone of the country. We are invisible, until we vote. And in November we will be heard.
Language, Mr. Fletcher. Surely you can castigate Americans' wasteful nature in a more tasteful manner.
Republicans say Medicare for all is too expensive. But all who work are already paying for it. The government won't let us claim it because insurance industries will lose their profits from individual plans. We pay for health insurance and Medicare before we retire. After 65 years, we still have to pay for a Medicare plan. The U.S. is the only leading industrial nation without universal health care.
Mediacom is awful. Service goes out with bad box Sunday. Appointment Wednesday to bring new box. Technician arrives late and says used last box on previous call but would return with box Thursday. No show. Called and told appointment for Friday, 10 a.m.-12. No show. Called and said next day, 10-12. No show again. Should I try DirecTV?
Don't want to see the dining hall at Lee County High school on Friday. No social distancing going on here. I wonder what the hallways look like. Parents and teachers, I feel sorry for all of you. This could be a disaster waiting to happen.
If 45 is going to kneecap the Postal Service, take advantage of early voting, where crowds are small.
Kamala Harris claims to be African-American. Well, her father is Jamacian, and her mother is from India. Just like Elizabeth Warren wanted to be Native-American. Just some more fake news from Democrats that will do or say anything that may generate a vote.
Democrats have really veered to the left with the nomination of Harris for VP. They try to portray her as a moderate when she is definitely left of Bernie Sanders in her politics, as well as her voting record. Biden is no moderate either, so I can't imagine that to be a winning ticket.
The Pelosi/Schumer/DNC choice for Sleepy Joe’s VP is Kamala Harris. Guess Stacy Abrams will remain unemployed and in debt.
This quote tells you a lot of what you need to know about Donald Trump: "We must stop politicizing the virus and instead be united in our condemnation of how this virus came to America, how this virus came to the world."
