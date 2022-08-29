So now suck-up Lindsay Graham is threatening riots if (when) Trump is indicted. Ever notice how Democrats threaten to take the streets when there is INjustice, whereas Republicans threaten to take to the streets when there IS justice. Signed, Yours Truly
Here's a novel concept for you Herald Democrats: If you don't like Michael Reagan's columns, don't read them. I don't read lefty loons like Steve Roberts and others, but I don't care if the Herald carries them. I just solved your problem.
I agree with Michael Reagan that we are in dire need of some real Republican leadership, but as long as we allow Trump to approve or disapprove who can be nominated, we will not get it.
For years, having wondered what old shoe leather tasted like to those starving in the Depression era who had to eat it, the question is solved having bought Sunday baked chicken at a local marketplace. Needs salt.
Michael Reagan's column is much appreciated in our Albany Herald. He writes honest, down-to-earth, commonsense articles that a lot of area readers enjoy. If you cannot enjoy it like us, then just move on. Avid Herald Fan.
Absolutely right, Fletcher. Now that these old codgers and neo-Nazis on the Supreme Court have been politicized by the Trumpsters, they're preparing to start chipping away at all the freedoms our country was founded upon. They're one of -- if not the -- biggest threats to America's future as a democracy.
A car wash must be a lucrative business. Albany gets more and more. The government and environmentalists hassle farmers about the water they use to grow crops. No one seems concerned about the water withdrawn from our aquifer to wash cars.
Communist China is buying U.S. businesses: General Electric, Smithfield Foods, IBM, Tesla and more. They also purchased large acreage in Texas near a U.S. Air Force base.
Not getting COVID vaccines was risky. Not getting kids vaccinated against deadly and crippling diseases is child abuse. These kids should be taken away from the parents who are willing to sacrifice them to prove some meaningless point.
Who paid for Abrams to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland? Read what the WEF stands for and you will know what Abrams stands for. World central government controlling food, banking, health, energy production and population. Watch "1984" and you will see what I mean. You will own nothing and be happy.
Mr. Editor, you know this is truth, not fiction. Democrats plan to scam future elections by first dumping illegal immigrants in red states, then loading them up with free taxpayer money and benefits while registering them all to vote lefty illegally. The Patriot
These anti-vaxxers base their "religious right" not to protect their kids from horrible diseases on a phony report linking vaccines to autism that has not only been disproved, the author admitted he made the story up. Save America's children from these conspiracy theorists.
“Here’s all you have to know about men and women: Women are crazy, men are stupid. And the main reason women are crazy is that men are stupid.” -- George Carlin
