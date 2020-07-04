squawkbox@albanyherald.com
As a “weak, mask-wearing liberal,” I continue to be amazed at people who believe this corrupt and incompetent orange buffoon who couldn’t care less about anybody but himself is the best president in like, ever. Next you’ll be saying he was sent by God. Oh that’s right, some of you already are. I sit in sad and silent wonder. Signed, That Masked Man
Ludicrous; To accept Trump, Pence, Biden, Warren, Abrams, etc. are the most qualified and capable individuals in the U.S. to be president and lead this country in the midst of national and global crises. The good of the nation is no longer an issue. Its Howdy Doodie Time in America.
When did it get to be fashionable to tell others what to think, how they should think, what they should accept, and how they should feel about certain matters? Really a slap in ones face to tell someone they may not be aware, but you are a racist, a bigot, etc. If the people who preach this think it is a move in the right direction, they are foolish.
The CDC now estimates that there are 10 times as many COVID-19 cases in America as their testing has uncovered, which means 99.5% of all people infected survive. Why is this not Front page news?
If you are ashamed of Trump being your president, then plan on being ashamed for another four more years.
Want to talk reparations? Stolen gold, silver, furs, land, meat and enslavement at the hands of the Europeans. I think the Native Americans should be first in line and the whole pack of colonizing countries pay.
Let me get this straight. Since you cannot figure out how to get your life in order and be happy, then you are going to stereotype my people as racist and try to ruin our happiness? And if you did get your life in order and found happiness, you will join the “Ruin every one’s else life” campaign and expect to get respect as a human being?
Russia paid the Taliban to kill American soldiers. Trump knew about this and did nothing. Traitor.
Trump attempts to transfer billions of dollars from military pay and pension funds for border wall construction was ruled unlawful by a federal appeals court. A decent honorable president would not take from people who serve and protect his country.
No surprise. A multistate surge in Chinese plague cases after weeks of marches and protests coast to coast. Another surge from college beach partying and even one from migrant farm workers in rural areas. It’s not re-opening the economy at fault. It’s moronic people who won’t accept that distancing and protection saves lives.
The ANTIFA is like the old KKK, not much difference except they dress in black instead of white.
This morning I read about the availability of broadband internet service in Georgia. According to the article and the map included, the lack of service affects mostly rural areas but here I sit in the middle of Albany. Not only do I not have broadband service, but there is no service from the two major internet providers at all. My only internet access is through Verizon’s hot spot which works fine about the first week of the monthly service period.
