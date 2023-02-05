Thanks for publishing the Future Review page on African American firsts. I’m betting that the appearance of the page will lend little insight to, but provide fodder for, more trauma-filled squawks from Pat Riot and members of the Kool-Aid crowd. I hope I’m wrong. If I am, and I hope that is the case, we may be seeing the start of enlightenment.
America needs God more than God needs America. If we ever forget we are “One Nation Under God,” then we will be a nation gone under.
SMRs don’t have a clue your team in Congress is going to raise taxes on the Republican middle class to give the rich Republicans a big tax cut.
The Democratic Party has become a downright ugly, socialist-loving, liberal mob in the last few years. They create their own facts with left-wing media outlets to shovel wokeness and political correctness down every voter’s throat. They’re interested only in their version of life, not the laws of the land. The Patriot
Thank you, Mr. Fletcher, for your take on Black History Month. I for one would gladly do away with the special designation if we had a true depiction of all American History to pass on to our students. That’s not the case now.
That Chinese balloon spent more time in the air over America during January than the all of Southwest Airline planes.
A true patriot is someone who strongly holds to his beliefs but understands that there are others who believe differently who have the same rights as he does. Unfortunately, our sunshine patriots believe they are always right and have no tolerance for different beliefs. You are a patriot only to yourself and others who think like you do.
Why do you feel the need, Fletcher, to take up for blacks who have done little to nothing good on behalf of this country? Their agenda is self. They could care less about a country that has granted them freedom and opportunity.
Help me understand: What is the functional value of the Freedom Caucus since it doesn’t really believe in freedom? In fact, what is the stated agenda of that caucus? Additionally, can someone share the Republican Party’s agenda to help Americans?
It’s a relief that VP Harris’s universal characterization as embarrassingly incompetent is not rejected under the biases of race, color, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, political affiliation or religion. Like Forrest said, stupid is just plain stupid.
Since the commercials aren’t even good anymore, I don’t see any reason at all to watch the Super Bowl. Boring teams, boring game.
You, Fletcher, have no right to comment on Black History Month. You are not, apparently, black, so you can never understand the experience. Save your commentary for things you might know something about.
Democrats removed several GOP members from committees when they had control of congress. Now that the GOP has control and has removed three ineffective Democrats from committees, they are crying like little babies.
SMRs, Sleepy Joe’s economic policies created 510,000 jobs in January. Biden is making America Great. Trump can’t touch that.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
