The Georgia Bulldogs winning the National Championship made a lot of people in the state of Georgia happy. Especially me. Happy! Happy! Happy!
First Biden pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving billions of dollars of military equipment behind. Now that the people there are starving, he has decided to send millions in aid to the Taliban. Whose side is this guy on?
Anybody ever wonder what the profit margin is on the COVID vaccines and the test kits?
The WALB weather people sure make a big deal about a rain storm, and the worst weather is around Atlanta. I’m sure they have their own weather people; let them make a big deal, not us.
Anybody who thinks Biden is doing a good job is definitely in the minority, according to the poll numbers. I’m happy to see a few Democratic senators who have the guts to block his latest socialist economy-busting spending bills. He’s done enough damage already.
Gordy Gruhl sure influenced me while I was at Deerfield. He showed me how to not play better competition so you can rack up wins, how to play favorites if you’re dealing with a star basketball player and common student (the star always got off lightly), and how not to treat people. Oh, and how to cheat in the latter years.
The U.S. Constitution said, “One man, one vote” ... didn’t say nuthin’ ‘bout women.
The time is at hand. Our true president is getting ready to reclaim his authority. Doubters will be left behind.
What a visit to Georgia, huh? Proved our point on live TV beyond any shadow of a doubt. President Biden is absolutely anti-American. He referred to all 52 Republican senators and supporting Americans as “domestic enemies” today. This clown and his administration are just no darn good for our country. The Patriot
I was never a big fan of Bill Clinton, but at least he, unlike Biden, could see that his biggest problem was the economy. Biden is in a hole and continues to dig it deeper.
Where is BLM regarding the horrid homicide against 6-year-old Damari Perry in Chicago, who was frozen to death by family members before being burned, then wrapped in trash bags and tossed in a Dumpster like yesterday’s trash? Oh wait! His death doesn’t fit their narrative. Nevermind.
There are two ways to make a slave: work him without pay, or pay him without work.
Today must be the day the Earth stood still and pigs started flying. The Patriot (showing a little respect today), said something I actually agree with. America should not compete in the Beijing Olympics just like they boycotted the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow. Agreeing with the Patriot, I’m gonna need a couple days. Signed, Yours Truly
Why did Sleepy Joe go to Morehouse to speak? He should have come to ASU. We have more Democrats here.
Kemp is now engaged in “running” state government. Look how many news releases and stories coming out with pictures of him doing stuff for “us.” Must be close to election time. His latest is buying votes with bonuses to state employees. If they did great work in 2021, surely the work they did in 2020 was just as great. One term of this is enough.
