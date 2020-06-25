squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Wow, when No. 1 Trump apologist Cal Thomas turns so abruptly against the president, you know he’s in trouble.
As our legislature are voting to reduce and cut state jobs, SB 416 was voted on yesterday to cut legislative pay by 10%. All Republicans voted for the cut, only two or three Democrats in favor, with the rest voting not to cut their pay. Albany’s Dukes and Hopson voted not to reduce their pay. They want to cut teachers and all other state jobs, but not to take a 10% pay cut themselves. Tells you something, does it not?
Will the Albany City Commission please explain why they are directing $750,000 to Carver Park, but only $882,000 to Albany’s true gem, the Parks at Chehaw?
Fantastic article on the Anglin brothers and David Widner’s efforts to keep their legacy alive. Yes, they were criminals, but the story is what’s fascinating. Excellent job.
New York’s Gov. Cuomo makes $179,000 yearly and is the highest paid governor in the U.S. Our city manager makes $200,000 plus expenses. Look at both places. Is either worth it?
Looks like folks are getting out and about more now. There’s lots more fast food wrappers and household garbage in the streets. And how ‘bout them loaded baby diapers?
Oops! Somebody brought guns to ”summer of love” autonomous zone in Seattle.
Our president had the opportunity to prove his leadership abilities in the face of the coronavirus and race riot crises. He failed miserably with both. His huge ego and concern only for himself and his rich friends certainly proved his unworthiness as this country’s leader.
When was the last time your heard someone say: “I was outside in the yard and didn’t hear the phone ring”?
Dozens of Trump’s secret service agents are now in quarantine because they had to attend the fake Christians rally in Tulsa.
I affirm the squawk concerning Albany not being serious about recycling. It must be user-friendly, and totally closing at lunch when many working folks can take their recycling makes no sense.
I hope the lady that was fired from Remax, and any others that were fired over freedom of speech, lawyers up.
I wonder if Al Sharpten’s civil rights allow him to not pay his income taxes. He owes over $1 million in back taxes, yet he has the audacity to get in front of the American people and run his mouth.
Two pictures of Albany: 1. 100 cars in a long line on Gillionville Road waiting to pick up free boxes of food at the YMCA. 2. City manager makes over $200k per year, free car, Cadillac retirement and health plans, all on taxpayers’ backs.
Who is the one person accountable and responsible for allowing, and forbearing with impunity, the Atlanta: violent destruction of personal and public property; threat, assault and battery of police; seizing public property under threat of lethal force, as well as the millions of taxpayer dollars expensed in enforcement?
Squawker, you miss the point: The Anglin brothers were criminals, but what they did was so daring and fascinating, it is a story deserving to be told. Excellent story, and kudos to David Widner for his work on behalf of his family.
