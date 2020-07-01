squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Albany City Commissioners: Please vote again and say yes to Linda Taylor for a beer license. To deny her is self-righteous, anti-business and maybe discriminatory. She just wants to work and make a living. Do the right thing.
People shouldn’t be so blind and naive as to swallow every statement as “ fact” just because it comes from your favorite TV show, celebrity, reporter, buddy, politician, newspaper (gasp) editor or other opinionated bloviator just because it happens to coincide with their own beliefs. Do a tiny bit of research and you might get to the truth, if you are interested in such things.
Thank you APD and the neighborhood watch program for getting those three armed robbery thugs off our streets.
Carlton Fletcher’s Wednesday editorial is Pulitzer Prize, an alarming wakeup, required reading for every person in America. Today’s priority one: do something about it.
Trump was briefed about the fact that Russia offered bounties for the killing of American soldiers and did absolutely nothing. Do you Trump supporters still believe he is a righteous man sent by God to save America? If so, don’t call yourself a patriot and us liberals “commie libtards.” Signed, That Masked Man
It is appalling to think that statues have to be protected for the 4th of July celebration. America celebrated Juneteenth without incident. That was supposed to be a celebration of freedom. In my history lessons, I learned the 4th of July is also a celebration of freedom. The home-grown terrorist are out to destroy.
Yesterday I went into the Burger King on Dawson Road at about noon. Every employee had a mask. Every mask was around a chin, and therefore useless. I wonder if the owner knows?
Squawker who pledged allegiance to Trump and to not wear a mask: Go ahead. You obviously have abandoned thinking for yourself. Doing away with term limits is exactly what Vladimir Putin wants to do in Russia. Although flawed men, the founding fathers got it right. America has no king. It’s this fact among other freedoms that we will celebrate on the Fourth of July.
Many thanks to the nice UPS delivery man who patiently guided this old person (me) into a very tight parallel parking spot at the MJ Public Library on Tuesday in Sylvester.
Squawker, Dougherty County can achieve that elusive 75% graduation rate very simply. Keep the hard-working resource officers providing safety and security for all students. Get rid of the huge number of undereducated, unprepared, lackadaisical teachers from Albany State U’s education department.
Chicago Bears signed quarterback Nick Foles to a one-year contract for $21 million. Cam Newton signed a one-year contract with New England for $7.5 million. Heck, Cam made more money than that when he was at auburn.
With COVID-19 numbers still on the rise, particularly in the South, it is unwise to re-open ASU and bring students back from potential hot spot areas to Albany. Have we not learned that Phoebe Putney Memorial is too small to handle a major outbreak? It’s socially irresponsible to risk overtaxing this town again.
