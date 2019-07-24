It's amazing that the citizens of the Fourth Ward are going to vote in their commissioner for a fourth term. Besides stopping Finnicum Motors from locating to Gillionville and putting speed bumps in Lake Park, what has he really accomplished?
I don't know Carlton Fletcher and I like some of his editorials and dislike others. I enjoy the song quotes and feel they let you know what the theme of the editorial is going to be. There is a song or music for all thoughts and feelings. Regardless, why does anyone except Carlton's family have a say-so about his success or failure? He seems to be doing OK to me. He's the editor of a newspaper that has a wide base of readers and has won many awards. I wonder how he made it this far without the advice of all you that knows what's best for everyone else.
Hard as it is to believe, it's almost time for schools in the area to re-open. Education is so important. I pray our schools will do what's best for our local children. This area's future depends on it.
Democrats continue to flog the dead horse of the Mueller investigation. Mueller refused to answer over 100 questions, so there was very limited value in this whole dog and pony show.
The Democrats held the Mueller hearings to rekindle efforts to impeach Trump. The hearings have failed miserably and were sad and painful to watch. This was not Mueller's finest hour. He appeared feeble, unprepared and lacked knowledge of his own report.
It's time for our typical five daily full-of-hate CNN reports about the Trump hearings.
I know they're only kids, but I wonder if the Dougherty County School System is going to continue to allow the same poor coaches to poorly prepare the schools' football teams for another series of one-, two- or zero-win seasons. It's usually zero except for the wins against local teams.
Why do some men and women think that because they are parents or community operatives, they can drive aggressively and assert their driving behavior on other vehicle operators?
I heard some people say they were tired of all the recent talk about the 50-year anniversary of the moon landing, but those people are either too young or too ignorant to realize the symbolic and historic significance of that amazing event.
The Democrats are still trying to get blood out of a turnip.
Still trying to wrap my head around farmers growing citrus fruit this far north. I know we've been told global warming is a "hoax" by people who know everything (politicians), but something has changed if we're growing oranges in Lee County.
Our group intended to have a meal at The Flint restaurant. Too bad they would not answer the phone or accept reservations online.
Been a while since all the hulabaloo over the pipeline. Is it the problem it was made out to be?
Amen, Mr. Fletcher. I see just as many people talking and texting on cellphones in vehicles now as I did before the "hands-free" law was passed. Either enforce it or take it off the books. Either way, it's still one of the most dangerous things any driver can do.