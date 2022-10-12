Why is the city of Albany spending thousands of dollars to build a sidewalk from Wendy’s to the liquor store on old Dawson Road? This is a waste of taxpayer dollars. It ranks with that crossover in front of Alice Coachman school and the school zone on Westgate as stupid decisions by the incompetent people we have in charge of our city streets.
We are truly lost. Forget finding a middle ground. That requires agreeing on a set of facts. So now it’s down to dueling with Bible verses from 10 paces without the aid of seconds in attendance. I would ask that before the slinging starts, read the Bible. But what would be the point of that? You would simply pervert the messages to fit your narrative.
Carlton, I noticed that you didn’t mention the Rev. Warnock in your Wednesday’s column. Is that because he is squeaky clean or just your favorite? There is plenty out there, but you choose to ignore it.
I see that Yours Truly has his campaign off to a loud start. FYI, faux candidate Truly, the people having to listen to your truly small-minded, racist-filled rants can be considered both victims and sufferers of discriminatory abuse.
“Two words, made in America.” — Joe Biden. Not only can Biden not count, he doesn’t remember he spent 47 years sending American jobs to Asia.
Agreed, Burt Jones is among the lowest of the low. He is a traitor to this country and should never be allowed to hold an elected office again. What he should be is in jail ... and here’s hoping that’s where he lands as the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection continues.
If Herschel is as inept as you say he is, he will make a great senator. He can’t steal and lie very well, but maybe he can learn from the other senators. There are plenty of mentors. He will be no more of a puppet than our current president.
I’ve heard it all: Blaming Kemp for all the COVID deaths? We were all instructed very well on all the precautions to take against COVID. We had the choice of injections, boosters, masks, isolation, cleanliness, I could go on. But Kemp did what he thought best for us all, and we had the choice to do or not to do
I was truly surprised at the level of musicianship from the bands at Honey Jam. I had seen the Page Brothers and knew they were excellent, but Far 2 Fresh were outstanding, and Handsome Jack is now one of my favorites. It was a really good time; thank you for the show.
Hunting is unnecessary. Hunts are held not for wildlife population control but to furnish recreation to hunters. Where nature manages wild populations and animals are not hunted, there are no more than the land can support. DNR is in the deer-growing business in order to maximize money it gets from a federal tax on guns: $18 million last year.
I’ve always known that many of the Republicans who post here are lacking in intelligence. Let this penetrate your thick skulls. The Confederate States of America was an enemy nation that went to war with the United States of America. Why should the United States honor enemy combatants by putting their names on our bases? The Equality Man
