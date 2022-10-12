squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Why is the city of Albany spending thousands of dollars to build a sidewalk from Wendy’s to the liquor store on old Dawson Road? This is a waste of taxpayer dollars. It ranks with that crossover in front of Alice Coachman school and the school zone on Westgate as stupid decisions by the incompetent people we have in charge of our city streets.

