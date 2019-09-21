The immigrant, Melania Trump, got into America by obtaining the Einstein visa called EB-1. She got the visa because she was highly acclaimed in her field of ... nude modeling and dating Donald Trump. Melania’s parents are “Coming in America” with an EB-1 because they are also highly acclaimed as parents of the third wife of an “I Don’t Care About Certain Immigrants” U.S. president.
With all due thanks to Ed Rynders, Tommie Postell and other politicians who are ending their tenures with the coming year for their service, I’m looking forward to getting some fresh perspectives in our state and local governments. National, too, hopefully.
It’s time you Herald folks started thinking about what you are going to say in Albany’s postmortem. The evidence is in the rutted roads, closed businesses and blighted neighborhoods. Don’t forget the damage monopolies like Phoebe and Albany State have caused. If the incumbents downtown are re-elected, that will put the nails in Albany’s coffin.
Every time I read an FCS squawk or anti-Trump squawk, I get a Chris Matthews tingle down my leg thinking about the smartest woman in the world sitting behind her desk in Chappaquiddick instead of behind the resolute desk in the White House.
Due to increased medical and repair costs, it is time for the state to double the minimum required insurance to operate a motor vehicle on public roads. Plus triple the fines and penalties for operating a vehicle on public roads without insurance.
Wait a minute ... not too long ago ASU was blaming low enrollment and potential closure on all the poverty around here. Now they are claiming this $224 million economic impact? To quote George Dubya, “That sounds like ‘fuzzy math’.”
OK, maybe Trudeau is a jerk. Point: This judgmental sanitizing insatiable search for bigotry and racism in others should first and equally be applied to ourselves, then others without motivation of politics, hypocrisy, self-promotion, profit and tantalizing journalism. Otherwise, it results in only contention, no good.
The inescapable question for illegal aliens is: How did you pay your phone bill in your excursion across four countries?
There have been a couple of great articles in The Herald lately of all the good and commendable things Ed Rynders has done for our community. I cannot dispute his political career. But dealing with him on a personal level is another story. Some time ago, as a potential landlord, I found him to be an arrogant, self-serving, self-centered person. I am glad I never entered into a business relationship with him.
Saying Trump is a Godly man is the biggest joke ever. He is the least Godly American politician I have seen in my lifetime.
If conservative women in any area became Democrats, I can promise you they will never find God.
Those that want your gun will soon hate you for Christ’s name, too. If you cling to Him and wear a red cap — you need to be gang-beat by the fascist lovers of lawlessness.
You have got to love a Boarshead Canadian bacon and egg sandwich. An Egg McMuffin isn’t even close.