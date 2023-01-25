Republicans pushing against the rights of voters, gays, immigrants, trafficking people, drugs, etc. do so because that’s what they are hiding. They have been caught stuffing ballot boxes, on film with someone of the same sex, in videos competing as drag queens, hiring illegals, violating the Mann act, and the list goes on. Great projectors using faulty mirrors.
Sounds like there may be classified documents scattered across the nation in the homes, offices and garages of present and past elected and appointed officials. The National Archives may need more room.
How in the hell can any sheep/follower from either major political party dare call any politicians of the other party “liars?” There are plenty of proven liars from both parties to go around. No one holds the higher moral ground here.
For two days news and politicians report the dismaying tragedies of recent mass shootings and gun violence, asking why. Two channels over, for two days, cable TV has promoted and run the John Wick series (and like others). Still wondering why?
Loser Abrams says that the violence that took place in Atlanta was not violence. If it wasn’t violence, what was it? Thank goodness she was a two-time loser, as we don’t need a loser for governor.
Biden says to the news media that he will not let the Republicans wreck the economy. I can understand that, as he’s saving that job for himself. He is determined to do that himself, and he is doing a super job at getting that done.
True justice for Schiff. He should never be on any committee. He is evil
The art of spin may have reached new heights, but it hasn’t reached the heights of Republican projection and hypocrisy. They screamed it was un-American to “defund the police” until they wanted to defund the DOJ and FBI. They call the FBI corrupt for exposing Trump’s criminal actions. They watch Fox but call the real news fake. Signed, Yours Truly
Near death is your last magazine, and you haven’t run out of Charlies.
Yours Truly says he doesn’t lie, but he says Georgia is a blue state. In the November General Election, Republicans won all 8 executive races. Republicans control the Georgia Senate 34-22 and the House 103-76. In the U.S. House, it’s 9 Republicans and 5 Democrats. The Senate has 2 Democrats. This adds up to 154 Republicans and 105 Democrats.
Does getting violently ill after eating a dozen Jimmie’s Hotdogs count as near-death?
Pat Riot, did you let your Part D lapse? After reading your last two squawks, it’s obvious you are not taking your meds again. Maybe you could use GoodRx or one of those other supplemental plans but whatever you do, get some help fast.
Jeremiah 5:21 reads: “Hear now this, O foolish people, without understanding; which have eyes, and see not; which have ears, and hear not.”
I’m with you, fellow Squawker. The Braves’ chances for a dynasty have been ruined by a lame front office.
It was nice to live in America before the politicians ruined it and our future. May those responsible rot in hell. And may those supporting them share the same fate.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents