It seems as if the only correct decision made by a jury of our courts is the one made by the L.A. court that found O.J Simpson not guilty of double murder. Every other decision, in some people’s view, has been incorrect. Why do we even have a court system anyway? Just let the street mobs decide justice.
The older lady isn’t a traitor to a vile Neanderthal-thinking traitorous group of animals who continue to defile humanity because they can’t evolve. You’re S-U-C-K-E-R-S for hate.
You’re right SMR. The choice is clear in the next election. It is not a surprise that once again you attempt your gun-confiscating fear mongering. What this election really comes down to is do we want a steady, faithfully married, dedicated public servant with decades of experience or a maniacal, thrice-married, prostitute-paying, failed reality show host who uses the presidency to line his own pockets. The choice is clear. Signed Yours Truly
Trump knows he is slipping in the polls because of his mishandling of the COVID-19 virus. He is trying to distract voters. Remember to use your head for something other than a hat rack.
The only way to impede the wretched Democrats from stealing the election is to give every vote cast a receipt. Audit, audit again and a third audit. Anyone caught casting fraudulent votes or destroying valid ballots ... five-year mandatory jail time. Guarantee any transgressors will be Democrats.
Bet Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore) wouldn’t recognize St. Paul/Minneapolis these days.
Umm ... Trump flock ... Al Sharpton is just a loud-mouth, self-important has-been who has no impact. He is not — and never has been — president of this country. Lousy comparison.
Time for the so-called Silent Majority to return control of this country to the courts, police and civil authority. The protestor, with all too loud a voice, has been allowed to take control to the point of breaking the law. The prosecutors have decided they are the judge and jury, taking it upon themselves not to pursue these individuals. Enough is enough. Arrest them, prosecute them and jail them.
You lefty losers really need to educate yourselves. It is not the NRA or its members doing all of these killings. They do a lot of good through safety glasses and trying to protect your rights when your sorry behinds don’t deserve it. The first step in controlling a population is to disarm it. Wake up and smell the coffee; Nazi Germany showed the world what happens.
In retrospect, in 2015 not a single person answered correctly to the question “Where do see yourself five years from now?”
Yes, squawker, we have all told lies in our lives. But not 10 to 20 a day like our lying president. His lies, divisiveness, and corruption are monumental.
Several years ago a president made the statement “Ask not what your country can do for you. ask what you can do for your country.” He was a Democrat and a member of the party that I registered as a member. Now all Democrats say, “Ask not what can I do for my country but what can my country do for me.” That is not my party any more.
