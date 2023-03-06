We need more people in the world like Brock. He works at the Chick-fil-A on Dawson Road. He is such a blessing…Truly a ray of sunshine. Brock, your kindness will never be forgotten. They need to make a Chick-fil-A commercial about you.
(Ord. No. 10-137, §§ 1, 2, 11-23-2010) Once nuisance now unbridled lawlessness, it’s NASCAR Albany with deafening mufflers, running stop signs, aggressive, reckless speeding. Then there are the deafening redneck pick-ups. Impotent leadership, accommodating APD and lacking public mandate encourages more.
It’s good to see the Darton Health Professions Foundation contributing to the nursing program at Albany State. While the foundation was a supporter of Darton before the merger with ASU, the group didn’t have to pass along the funds it had raised. So the tie with ASU is a both a philanthropic and a beneficial one.
I’m so old that my blood type is discontinued.
China has an extensive history of forced organ harvesting from “undesirables,” where 50,000 individuals are murdered per year and their organs given to CCP leaders or sold on the black market. China is working to take over America, buying businesses and land.
Watching Saturday college basketball on TV. Not much diversity.
With 28 DWI arrests made by the task force that came into Dougherty County last weekend, that equals to a lot of money for the Dougherty treasury. Maybe our spend-happy county and city commissioners will apply that to our horribly expensive property taxes. Especially for seniors.
What I have done is open my eyes and voted for real change. Even if it does not happen, it is a start to something different than the good old people’s dominance. You have your beliefs, I have mine. Your declaration of the new B.J. and her makeover won’t garner a vote from me or anyone who is aware.
Law enforcement says they don’t have the funding to pursue these cybercriminals for the small losses. Let us write our legislators and demand funding down to the local level. In many cases, this is senior abuse.
If you believe Adams should be fired for exercising his 1st amendment rights, you do not believe in free speech. Delude yourself if you want with your bass ackwaward logic, but you’re going to get called on it.
Never seen anyone jogging and smiling, so that’s all I need to know about that.
Squawker: Let me alert you to an article in Forbes from Oct. 11, 2020 entitled “Trump includes student loan forgiveness in latest stimulus proposal.” Also, the East Palestine train wreck occurred Feb. 3. FEMA comes in when requested by the governor, who made a request on Feb. 17. Is that enough thinking before squawking? The Equality Man
Hey Squawker, a little info on that “go-to TV station” you despise so much. Warning, this may sting. FOX News in 2022 beat down CNN with three times the viewers, and MSNBC with twice the viewership, per Nielsen ratings. Lot of Democrats watching FOX for their news these days. The Patriot
More Chuck Berry ... Lord, we need a decent radio station around here.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.