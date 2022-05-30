squawkbox@albanyherald.com
What a fun article about Mr. Jimmy Hayes and his songwriting ability. Those of us who know Mr. Jimmy know what an amazing man he is. Now others know. Thanks for the story. I can’t wait to hear his song.
It’s been many years since I’ve heard a “Little Moron” joke, but Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to be filling that void nicely.
Probably not going to be e-mail of the week: A priest, a rabbit and a minister walk into a bar. The bartender asked the rabbit, “What’ll you have?” The rabbit says, “I dunno, I’m only here because of autocorrect.”
As usual, great Memorial Day writing by Gail Drake. I look forward to her articles with lesser-known stories from history.
This “moment in history” will be the downfall of Dougherty County, a once-proud part of this state.
If you don’t go to the polls, please don’t use as an excuse to explain why you didn’t vote. You did vote ... “no” for the many good ones that deserved for you to care enough to take a few minutes out of your time to vote. So you will get exactly what you have asked for, good or bad
Those who think they are entitled are going to kill somebody on East Doublegate. Three times in the last seven days, as I was observing the 30 mph speed limit, I have been passed by a hothead on a curve with a double yellow line. This road rage has got to stop before an innocent person is killed.
Perdue received over 200,000 votes. That is not insignificant. His career is over only because of changing demographics in the state. Kemp is a fake conservative. I will cast a blank ballot. If Abrams wins, so be it.
Let me see, guns, and specifically assault weapons like the AR-15, are not a problem in mass shootings? Can someone tell me when there was a mass shooting in which a Colt 45, a .38 revolver, or a shotgun was used? Stop the crap. Don’t believe the nonsense that “guns don’t kill, people do.” Guns do kill.
Interesting that Lorenzo Heard mentions housing as a first priority. He’s made a killing taking — literally — taxpayer money for “housing projects” that never quite live up to promises. I hope Mike McCoy has his eye on the county budget.
To the Republican: Welcome back. I’ll throw you on top of the trash heap with all the other SMRs I’ve defeated. I’ll still spar with you here in Squawkbox, but seriously and way more important, good luck in your battle with cancer. I have fought that same battle, and I’m here to tell you that you can win. Signed, Yours Truly
Congratulations, Lee County, Westover, Dougherty, Monroe, Albany Tech and Albany State graduates. May you all become law-abiding, successful adults.
It’s good to see B.J. Fletcher is still doing things to help the community. Apparently she’s not like those “public servants” who disappear once the taxpayer money is cut off.
No one, and I mean no one, can reliably predict the actions they will take in a given situation. All situations are different, and an individual’s will to survive is incredible. Just because an individual wears a badge doesn’t make them the combat equivalent of a Seal or Force Recon.
