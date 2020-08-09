Even if a vaccine for COVID is coming, seems Albany will not benefit from it. A recent study has determined the vaccine does not work well or not at all, with people that are obese. From looking around Albany, that would eliminate about 80% of our population. The study also found vaccines for flu, hepatitis and tetanus do not work well with people with obesity problems.
Hey, Yours Truly, tell me how our coroner earned a sociology degree in Criminal Justice and then got accepted and earned an MD at an American medical school. Thought so. When a liberal doesn’t have the facts, they make them up. What’s sad is how many people would actually believe your dribble.
Squawker, it’s not just the attorney general of NY who filed suit against the NRA. One of its top donors, David Dell’Aquila, brought a lawsuit against the CEO and his management team in 2018 for misappropriating donations. I don’t know if it’s true that “many if not most nonprofits” allow their top officials to use donations for themselves. But if they do, they should also be held fiscally accountable.
What about the landlords who aren't collecting rent, can't evict and still have to meet all the costs in operating and maintaining rental property? Who is subsidizing them?
Fletcher, it sounds like you're getting a little tired of the entitlement crowd, too. That's why I try to go to the grocery store -- or any other establishment -- when there aren't likely to be many customers. I hate seeing my tax dollars at work supporting freeloaders.
Susan Rice, your list of failures before, during and after the Benghazi fiasco are well-documented as are Patrick Kennedy's from the State Department.
This "woke" culture is nothing more than giving up one's values and beliefs to join a cult where everyone is expected to believe and say the same thing.
Only in America would an entire race be so discounted and mistreated that there would be a need to bring awareness that we are just as worthy of having our history, beauty, and brilliant minds celebrated. Otherwise, y'all would just keep lying to future generations about how y'all "discovered" us and America. As far as these "black only" bars, clubs and dating sites ... examples please.
To quote representative Greene’s comments in Tuesday’s Herald concerning the hospital in Cuthbert closing: “Blah, blah and blah.” No mention of the state’s failure to accept the increased Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act that most other states have taken advantage of.
If you are going to wear a face mask, please cover your nose and your mouth. It is not doing any good under your nose. Too many people want to talk to you or work in the stores with it under their nose.
Wasn't it just two years ago The Albany Herald was doing articles praising the success of the Albany Humane Society, its executive director, employees and the strides it was making saving animals? And now we have articles where the board president is praising herself and her actions? Please bring back a shelter run by employees who care for the animals and not the fame and spotlight.
