squawkbox@albanyherald.com
America ... No. 1 in the world in number of lawyers per capita, cost of education per student, government inefficiency, growth in national debt.
Altering a muffler to make a vehicle louder is both highly illegal and extremely dangerous to others on the road, including the school buses carrying our children in the mornings and afternoons. So why do our cops just ignore these offenders day in and day out? Apparently, commissioners and law enforcement just don’t care.
When I get a headache I take two aspirin and keep away from children, just like the bottle says.
The Jan. 6 Committee is a farce. It’s not about security of the congressional chambers, it’s all about demonizing Trump. The Democrats did nothing to avoid the so-called incident. They wanted it to happen.
As Fox Opinion continues to lie about the election, the Trump sheep will have to watch MSNBC to get credible news.
Squawkers: Guess what? It’s OK for people to have opinions different from yours. That doesn’t make them bad people, and it doesn’t make them wrong. And just because a person feels one way or another about a particular issue doesn’t make them a Trump sheep or a Biden liberal. Everyone else is not like you.
So even Tucker Carlson hates Donald Trump.
Another AHD (Air-Head Democrat) and his love for spoon fed fantasy. You associate yourself with a party that prides itself in believing “only our facts and our narratives” from multiple news outlets that pride themselves on delivering only liberal and left-wing views. Congratulations, you are now a pesky robot. The Patriot
“America has the best politicians money can buy.” — Will Rogers
So media outlets cut some live feeds to Ron DeSantis’s presentation on the “book ban hoax” saying some graphics contained “sensitive” or “explicit” content. So if it is unfit to air on local news, it is unfit for young children to read at the library, right? Seems they proved DeSantis right.
Good idea, city officials. Remove the extra garbage dumps so that the lazy people who would at least get rid of their trash if it was convenient will now go back to throwing it out on the roadsides all over the city. Your policies make no sense; the city and county officials seem hell-bent on turning this once-great community into a trash heap.
To paraphrase Billy Joel: “Left wing, conservative ... none of them deserve to live. They’re all freaking crooks to me.” Thank you, thank you.
Since 2021, Biden’s backwards border policy has caused the “child work force” to explode here in the USA. From child roofers in Fla., slaughterhouse workers in Miss. and Tenn. to overnight plank cutters in South Dakota. Exploitation of immigrant children doubled by smugglers in one year. Enough already.
To the rhyming SMR: Even if I jumped in Flint River, witty remarks I would still deliver. Your accusation of racism is met with rejection, it’s your feeble attempt at projection. To SMRs I have this to say, there’s nothing you can do, I’m here to stay. So there’s no need to be alarmed unduly, you’re just another SMR who’s been bested by (Signed) Yours Truly.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.