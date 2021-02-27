squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I see Billy Mathis now has two flunkies who will vote the way he tells them to vote on such matters as who gets the money in the county. Why are people who just got raises getting more money while others who have been saving the county money for years get nothing?
Why would the Herald print a squawk claiming the COVID-19 vaccine alters your DNA and will kill off the majority of the world’s population? Allowing wild opinions is one thing. Sharing ridiculous conspiracy theories with no basis in fact should be out of bounds.
Can anyone explain why the Dougherty Probate Court is so unfriendly to the citizens of Dougherty County now?
Renaming an existing grocery store does nothing to solve the problems of food deserts. South Albany still does not have a grocery store. Please stop reporting that Food Lion is solving the problem of food scarcity in Albany. Unless they open up some new stores, they are not.
Squawker, if that vaccine will alter our DNA, you should get an extra large shot. It will help you become smarter. Remember to follow the Fauci.
A certain country music star needs to tell his garbage collection outfit to get their act together.
Amazing how people who can barely read or write and know nothing about business are applying for and getting these no-payback government loans filtered through the city and county, while businesses that actually need help get turned down. Couldn’t be the locals are basing these giveaways on factors they say are not considered?
The Trump riots on Jan. 6 showed us who the Republicans are. They don’t back the blue, they attack the blue.
Sex and gender being different is some baloney liberals have come up with over the years so that they can craft a message to fit their narrative. That idea didn’t get brought up until the last decade or so when Democrats rebranded words to aid their pursuit of insanity.
The COVID relief bill the Democrats want to pass is more or less a bail-out for failed blue states, and a very small percentage will go for COVID relief.
CNN fact-checked their own town hall with President Biden. “(Biden) made false claims about the minimum wage, the undocumented population, China’s work force, the vaccine situation, and tax breaks for racehorse owners.” Didn’t hear about it on the NBC news broadcast.
The mainstream media is ignoring the accusations of sexual harassment against Cuomo. A far cry from what was done to Cavanaugh.
Dang, I was hoping the new radio station would take over the John Boy and Billy Show because its current home is pathetic. They constantly step on some part of the broadcast, and holidays are totally butchered. The end of every Saturday show is simply chopped off, or lately they play music over it.
Texas should have been building a better power grid instead of Trump’s wall.
Well, Commissioner Young, it seems the grocery stores did open in Albany, in spite of your social media posts claiming they wouldn’t. We know you base everything on skin color — you were raised that way — but it’s sad when an elected official misleads constituents for personal gain.
