In Texas you can’t have an abortion, but you have the right to be armed to the hilt to take the lives of innocent children. So hypocritical and such a twisted misuse of the Second Amendment.
It’s funny how politics works: Gloria Gaines couldn’t win the Dougherty Commission chairman’s seat, so she spreads misinformation and malice behind the scenes to get someone with no experience and a very sketchy past in office so that she can push her own selfish agenda. Sleazy politics at its worst.
Thank you for your service, Chris Cohilas.
Boy, it’s like you wrote a couple of weeks ago, Fletcher: David Perdue’s political career is definitely over and done. Perhaps if he’d run on something a little more than the 2020 election. But his loyalty turned him into a joke. Stick a fork in him.
I shouldn’t be surprised by Heard winning the election for chairman of the county commission. Our ignorant electorate will vote color over qualifications every time. Time for this major taxpayer to leave Albany very soon. Detroit is us.
They have a new name for Trump’s political endorsements: The kiss of death.
Appointing any person to the Supreme Court for a lifetime term in these political times is ridiculous. Instead of questioning candidates about partisan issues, let’s ask them about their capacity to interpret the constitution without political influence.
The right of the people to keep and bear arms is guaranteed by the Constitution. That is not a license for any individual to use a gun to take innocent lives, just like a driver’s license isn’t permission to use a vehicle to mow down children being dismissed from school.
Taps across America, Monday, Memorial Day, 3 p.m. local time. Blow it, strum it, hum it, or stand erect. Let us hear taps loud and clear. We owe them at least those 81 seconds.
Stacy Abrams is from Wisconsin, not Georgia. How can she be credible in calling Georgia the worst state in which to reside?
I’m a retired police officer, retired 14 years ago. I’m still young enough to work but there isn’t enough money anywhere (county, city, state, federal) to make me be a police officer again. There are too many people that hate us and way too many that get away with theft, property damage and whatever. Hate the haters not the police.
I’m not enamored with any of the people running for office, but I damned sure don’t want somebody from Texas representing me as a Georgian in the Senate.
Buckle up Dougherty County, it’s going to be a long, bumpy ride. Elections have consequences and you will get your share.
I had lunch with two folks that left the Westover High polls without voting because of lines and confusion at this polling place. They said at least 250 people were lined up and estimated time to wait was 2 hours.
Guns are not the problem. We have always protected ourselves with guns. The problem is lack of parents raising their children in the church, ignoring them while on their cellphones, gaming — killing people on games all day long. When will we control these games? Wake up America — black and white — teach your children about God.
