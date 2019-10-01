I agree with the squawker about the panhandlers in Albany. You can't hardly go to a restaurant without being harassed. It is just as bad at WalMart. They should have told the person asking for a bed and a bath that he could get both at the Salvation Army.
The opponent's audacity to mail a card stating Roger Marietta is a career politician is despicable. Roger has taught college students and mentored thousands of young people for decades.
Way to go Albany State Rams and coaching staff! The win over Clark was huge in score differential, but the win over West Georgia was one of the hugest wins in the program's history.
"The CIA owns everyone of significance in the major media." Ex-CIA Director William Colby.
I hope whomever bought those new trash cans with the neon lime green lids for Lee County got a real good deal on them. They are definitely eye-catchers.
That loss in the 11th inning in the 162nd game of the season did not bode well for the Braves going into the playoffs, I don't care if it was a "meaningless" game.
The state of Israel has been taken over by liberals; the conservatives that voted for Brexit are about to see their economy crash next month, and King Trump is being accused once again of abuse of power. The Deep State is lurking in the shadows.
I'm looking forward to ChalkFest. Last year caught me off guard; I didn't know what to expect. This year I'm looking for the most exciting event in Albany.
To state that Mr. Marietta is a “career politician” is total baloney. For the 12 years he has served as Ward 4 City Commissioner, he also worked and continues to be employed as an associate professor of history at Darton/Albany State. Mr. Marietta has been an effective City Commissioner in insuring Ward 4 gets its share of resources and city services. Therefore we need to re-elect Mr. Marietta.
I heard Trump likes a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, a box of Krispy Kremes and a jar of kosher dill pickles with his nothing burgers.
Elect Demetrius Young for Ward VI commissioner: He definitely knows the welfare system.
We have distorted things to the point where people believe if you oppose women killing their babies you are engaging in a war on women.
Congratulations AHS Class of '54! You guys are amazing, role models for all of us. I hope you do have a 70th reunion.
Trump is not above the law. The law of first-hand knowledge was changed in 2018 to hearsay knowledge; all it takes is one call from — to his swamp creatures as it is to his lib judges.
Good to read that that old two-faced "journalist" Michael Reagan, who despised Trump until he won the election, has jumped on the "nothing burger" bandwagon. I don't know about the burgers, but Reagan's writing is usually about nothing but a rehash of conservative talking heads.
Mr. Marietta and Mr. Fletcher are the smartest men in Albany.
The Democrats' motto is guilty until proven innocent, and if found innocent, rule them guilty anyway.
The crybabies will be out in full force when Trump wins re-election and the Republicans hold on to the Senate and reclaim the House.