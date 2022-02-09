squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To call the current Democratic Party “progressive” has got to be the biggest oxymoron in the history of the world. They have turned into the most regressive and destructive force confronting America. Time for them to go.
Trump did not change the Republican Party. He simply activated a recessive gene that had been there for years. They no longer have to speak in code, they can just come right out and say who and what they are. That Vaccinated Man
CNN’s question raises a question: “Should Biden pick a conciliatory ‘bridge-builder’ or a confrontational ‘truth-teller?’” Have we surrendered the priority of preservation of the non-political integrity of SCOTUS, one of the three foundational balance-of-power pillars of the republic, reducing its purpose of Constitutional oversight, now to a socio-political agenda?
“We all need guns to protect ourselves?” Really? Just what makes you think “gang-bangers” won’t be strapped if they “come for” you? The term literally says that they will. And why, pray tell, would they come for you? It sounds like someone has already drunk the Kool-Ade.
How is a job that pays $250,000 worth $20 million ... and counting?
We seem to have four county commissioners needing a course in procurement. Jones’ comment of “helping and educating instead of disqualifying based on rules” is most telling. Watch out for the claymores ahead.
“Hell is empty; all the devils are here.”
That’s right, Clinton Johnson, let’s educate. And, by the way, let’s start with obviously ignorant commissioners who want to give away money to a company whose references are its own officials ... just because they’re black.
Pat Riot, you may want to consider laying off reading the Squawkbox; you got your little sensitive, crybaby feelings hurt so bad you described yourself.
You know brainwashing is real when whites are protesting against white people for being white people.
SMRs, the defeated former president will help Ms. Abrams get elected governor and destroy the Georgia GOP in one glorious swoop.
Wynfield Park is getting more residents; they should be getting more staff. Hire some compassionate staff. Let them know they are there to work and not sit and socialize with each other.
I see where President Biden and AG Garland are working on an executive order to stop no-knock warrants, more rules on cops’ body cams, a ban on choke holds, etc. Taking sides with the bad guys when cops are getting killed everyday? How do you figure this?
If the presidential election was rigged, Trump should have won at least a few of those court cases, and he didn’t.
Women are the most widely disbursed of predatory hominids, are very territorial and cannot be taught to not speak. Like French Bulldogs; however, they can sometimes be loyal companions.
Yeah, right. It only took Mike Pence over a year to find his spine and say that Trump was wrong. This is after his horde had a noose and some chanted, “Hang Mike Pence” while attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. There’s nothing like a politician finding a conscience while running for office.
