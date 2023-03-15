squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I probably missed it, but I hadn’t heard of a single crime committed on the present Flint River Trail. Maybe it’s just something you’re planning to support your narrative.
People who will not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. DeSantis followers should review Germany in the last few years before the start of World War II. Putin is trying to recreate the USSR. If he is not stopped now because we are unwilling to support Ukraine, we will have to send our troops and money later on.
Biden and the news media cannot wait for Jimmy Carter to die. I’ve never seen anything like it. Shameful.
Tucker says Jan. 6 was like a normal tourist day. A lot of tours include attacking law enforcement, breaking windows and doors and screaming “Hang Mike Pence.” He must think you Trumpsters are a bunch of sheep.
Jay Bookman accurately assessed the state of the GOP in his column, “Greene’s lack of Intelligence elevates her in the GOP.” Regrettably Greene isn’t the only clueless person in Congress. House Speaker McCarthy tops the list. Greene is an embarrassment to all women, especially Republican women.
Does Jon Ossoff live here in Albany?
Equality Man, your denial of the facts surrounding Jan. 6 and the video evidence we have all seen that completely disproves many Democratic claims makes you the biggest farce in the Squawkbox. Jim Jordan is upsetting your fantasy world big time. The Patriot
Pete Townsend was right ... “Teenage wasteland” indeed.
Old people shouldn’t eat health foods. They need all the preservatives they can get.
Taxpayers are not paying to bail out SVB. The FDIC is, and they are funded by fees banks pay, not taxes. Geez, anything that helps folks deal with trying issues is always wrong to some ... until it happens to them ... i.e. when the folks in Ft. Myers went from “Go, Brandon” to “Help, Brandon.”
I started realizing there’s no fool like an old fool in 2016.
It’s not the SVB Bank failure that is frightening it’s that stupid decisions prevailed, red flags were ignored, regulations unenforced and reason abandoned. That put the world economic system in jeopardy. Now let’s talk about the $32 trillion national debt, immigration disaster and America’s progressive socialistic agenda.
Squawker(s), the “7 Little Words” feature was in Sunday’s paper. It was just in an odd place. I completed it.
It is a funny thing: As I get older, my eyesight weakens but my ability to see through politicians’ BS is much better.
When I was a kid, I always wanted to be older. This is not what I expected.
It has been said that the United States will be the first country in the history of the human race to go from infantilism to senility without ever once having reached maturity.
If you see me talking to myself, just move along. I’m self-employed. We’re having a meeting.
Thanks, AT&T, for digging up yards to install fiber. You ignored us for years down here until the government gave you money to service us. I’ll be sticking with Albany Utilities’ fiber. They’re local, reliable, and I’ve never had a problem with my internet.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
