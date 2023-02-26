Who knew that the Dilbert guy was such a hate-monger? Scott Adams has learned, like Kanye West and other racists, that if you spew your divisive beliefs, there are consequences. You just may lose your livelihood. If you are reckless enough to put your racism on blast, be prepared to put your money where your mouth is.
City of Albany leaders: We love our city, and we are growing tired of your casual, aloof management. It negatively impacts our children, retirees and hard-working citizens. Voters expect you to crack down on littering, reckless driving and bad behavior. You need to step up your presence in the community and do your job again. No more excuses.
Hey, Yours Truly: I complained about Janet Jackson and Rhianna because young children were watching with me both times. But you are correct, I am white and ashamed that I voted for Trump. And before you go there, I am also privileged by birth. But I am no SMR much less a racist. I was blessed to have been raised to fight racism and serve others.
Here’s another really good post-2000 song: “Chandelier” by Sia.
Gunshot detection technology — Open mind to meeting about spending $70 million per year per square mile, with increased calls to understaffed police who can’t do the overburdening work they already abandon, to catch criminals the unwilling courts will not prosecute. Cheaper to taxpayers to just pay off the gangs to quit killing our children.
Why is it that some people think they are born with a God-given right to steal?
I keep hoping that the Herald will get rid of Dick Yarbrough’s column, but I’m sure when Monday rolls around it will be in the paper again. He’s been trying to ape Lewis Grizzard for so long, but doesn’t even come close. I’d rather see the space wasted on his drivel put to better use. He’s not a has-been, he’s a never-was.
If Trump has done nothing wrong in all these investigations that are going on, why doesn’t he testify on what he knows or believes? Can any honest Trumpster answer this simple question?
What the hell was that Skrillex you recommended? It sounded like robots going at each other. I’ll take the Tyler Childers and John Legend any day.
My family members are all heterosexual and conservative to one degree or another. We have seen the results of allowing transgender rights over commonsense and everyone else’s rights. Rape, child molesting, child grooming and sexual assault as a way of life. It’s sickening and shameful to good society norms.
A man will pay $2 for a $1 item he needs. A woman will pay $1 for a $2 item that she doesn’t need, but it’s on sale.
Don’t mess with Carlton. He’s hi-tech, ya know? Eight-track player, clackers, pet rock ... Don’t mess with him.
The racist and lying SMRs hate when I point out their racism and lies. One called Rihanna’s halftime show “soft porn.” I’m sure that SMR knows a lot about porn and even more about being soft. Another lied about the number of complaints. 117 million people watched the show and only 103 were Small Minded Racists. Signed, Yours Truly
