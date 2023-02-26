squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Who knew that the Dilbert guy was such a hate-monger? Scott Adams has learned, like Kanye West and other racists, that if you spew your divisive beliefs, there are consequences. You just may lose your livelihood. If you are reckless enough to put your racism on blast, be prepared to put your money where your mouth is.

