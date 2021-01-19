I’m so proud of Phoebe. I had my COVID shot today and things could not have gone any better. First of all, it was so organized, all the workers were so polite and knowledgeable. Everything went so smoothly and fast. Great job, Phoebe, and thank you so much.
I didn't move to Albany until 1986. I found Tom Seegmueller's excellent article about MLK and Albany to be interesting and informative.
People with TDS (Trump derangement syndrome) only have a four-word vocabulary: Trump is my god.
I want to ask VP Harris where I need to send my donation to free the Capital Hill rioters from jail? I just know she is raising funds for their release just like she did for those rioters during the summer.
As Fletcher pointed out Sunday and Thault said in Tuesday's paper, Phoebe's program for COVID-19 is top-rate. I've complained about Phoebe in the past (during the previous administration); never again.
As I read the news this morning, I am more convinced that the Democrats are so afraid of what might happen in D.C. that they are about to wet their pants. That is a good thing, as they need to be afraid of the public. They need to be doing what is good for the country instead of what is good for them.
Lindsey Graham previously had dinner with terrorist group Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs at Trump International Hotel in D.C. Graham now blames Pelosi for the Capitol security failure, and more Republicans blame Capitol police than Trump. The blame goes to Graham, Trump, and others who talk to terrorists and rioters.
Excellent article in Monday's paper by Tom Seegmueller on King's time in Albany. It's obvious he researched the story well and told things about King that many people did not know. Good job, Tom.
Tommy Tubberville was not a very good football coach. I think we have a better idea of why now ... what a dunce! And Alabama elected this clown to Congress.
Izzie Sadler is such a breath of fresh air with the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging. She truly cares about the seniors in our region. Thank you, Ms. Sadler, for all you do.
Remember that famous Japanese admiral that bombed Midway and Pearl Harbor? I quote, "For a while, we'll have everything our own way." And then he said, "I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve."
What the state of Georgia fails to realize is that by legalizing marijuana, they are opening a brand new source of financial income that can ultimately provide a means to repair any infrastructure issues they may have, such as repairing roadways, bridges, health care, etc.
Michael Reagan’s commentary is very objective and factual. All of Trump's accomplishments will be drowned by the Jan. 6 incident. It’s similar to President Clinton’s legacy. Clinton’s performance as president was much better than Ronald Reagan’s, but he is known more by his affair with Lewinsky than all of his outstanding achievements as POTUS.
Members of the Senate should pass a resolution to expel the Trump Republicans who have conspired to overthrow a democratically elected president.
