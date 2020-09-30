squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It really turned my stomach to watch the so-called debate Tuesday night. No show of integrity or maturity from either side. There are plenty of people out there better suited for the job. We really need to do a better job of selecting our candidates.
Debate: met all expectations, confirming not only the total absence of leadership but the personage of unmitigated arrogance in the presence of the functionally unqualified. Our politicized governmental system of degenerated professional exploiters neither lead nor represent America, they are the root and impending ruin of it. I protest.
I didn’t vote for Bo Dorough because of a conversation I had with him years ago at a meeting regarding property taxes. He was out of touch with the general population then, and he’s out of touch now. Too bad we have to live with mistakes until terms are up.
Cindy McCain takes after her father. He was a Republican by name only.
Still waiting to find out who the Albany commissioner is who smokes so much pot. I could speculate, but I prefer not to think ill of anyone until there is proof. Does the city do random or mandatory drug tests? Random would be better so that if someone is a pot-head, they wouldn’t have time to prepare.
As difficult as it was, I actually watched the entire first presidential debate last night. Trump constantly interrupted and did not adhere to any rules. No surprise. This is what he does. Mike Wallace completely last control. If there is a second debate, the moderator should turn off the mic the first time anyone interrupts or talks over the other. If it persists, the civil candidate should walk off the stage.
Somebody tell Mayor Dorough that he has no say in what the county does, but he sure likes power.
Joe Biden says he will create thousands of jobs. Yeah, for other countries.
I will tell you why ASU enrollment numbers are so important. AJC/Darton College was an Albany institution for 50 years with the best Allied Sciences/Nursing program in the state with enrollment double the size of ASU. This has all been destroyed with the merger. Enrollment tells the story, pure and simple. Darton College was far more diverse, with almost half the enrollment African-American.
Last year MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow displayed Trump’s 2005 tax return that showed he paid his taxes at a rate of 25%, which was higher than that of Obama, Romney, Clinton or Sanders. New York times, relying on secret sources, reports that Trump paid almost no taxes in last ten years. Since the source is unknown, NY Times report is unreliable.
We shouldn’t investigate the finances of millionaires who became public servants. We should investigate the finances of public servants who have become millionaires.
So “stoned squawker,” you would like all our commissioners to be stoners and see pot legalized in Albany? Just think how much fun that will be. Gang activity quadrupling overnight, much more gun-related crime citywide, police unable to respond to the burglary at your mom’s house ... oh, and the quick exit of local businesses and jobs. Sounds just like California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.