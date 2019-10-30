To the person that thinks homeowners are taking down Marietta signs because they can’t support him, guess what: My signs are still proudly in my yard. Warbington is no goodie two shoes. Ask him about the insurance payments he never paid back. I drank his Kool-aid for a while, but the more I watched and listened to him, the more I knew he was not for My Albany.
Thank you, Mrs. Hubbard, for informing citizens about the untruths being told by people who say they are qualified to be mayor.
Wow! While I am fascinated by the story about Ms. Hubbard and MEAG, I can't help but wonder why the city government hasn't told the citizens about this before.
The old saying in Georgia was “Vote Early and Often.”
I'd like to hear from some of the others candidates on Mrs. Hubbard's information about MEAG. Were you not aware of this? What's your utilities plan now?
I can’t believe someone says quit “whining" about the yard signs Marietta is stealing. I don’t want someone with this character sitting on the City Commission. Marietta is a thief.
Two years in, the Trump tax cuts are not on course to pay for themselves. The government is having to borrow money in good times. This proves Trump and the GOP do not know how to manage a national economy.
I am asking all church-going Christians to pray for the Democrats, as they have wicked hearts and need prayer. That is the only thing that will help them.
Wanted everyone to know that the Colquitt police chief is no longer chief. He was demoted to officer. Should have been fired long ago. Perhaps crime will not be handled as it has been in the past. Certain ones have been allowed to do as they please, just like the guy next door to me that was openly dealing drugs.
If you don't want the FBI involved in elections, don't nominate someone who's being investigated by the FBI.
To the squawker wondering why there are more contractors than Marines: The simple answer is that the main job of Marines is to fight wars. MCLB is a logistics base. The mechanics, warehouse workers, maintenance, and day-to-day operations are done by either permanent civilian, term or temporary employees. The Corps is a small branch; most of these jobs do not exist for Marines.
The further the left gets from the truth, the more they hate those who speak it.
Trump lies about wanting to catch al-Baghdadi because he was a worse terrorist than Bin Laden. Trump always gets it wrong, but he takes credit for the end result. American intelligence Trump defames and American troops he's moving to protect Putin's oil fields made this a success with the help of Kurdish forces Trump deemed unworthy.
Washington Post and CNN loyalties are with al-Baghdadi. Let's all chip in and move them -- lock, stock and barrel -- to Syria where they can worship him.
Hillary says that God wants her to be president. That is the best joke I have heard this year.
If you have Siri on your iPhone and use it in any way for any kind of information or a request, be aware that all of that material stays on your phone for two years and could be hacked.