Just want the employees at Arby’s to know we are grateful y’all come in and work every day. Bless you all. And the food is great.
Oh my, Carlton, you were doing so well on your aging article. Then you asked does anyone else watch those blathering idiots on “Desperate Housewives?” Else? If you watch them, what does that say about you? I, myself, do not watch them, so I must not be one of y’all, even though I think you sometimes think I am. Tighten up, ole buddy.
Doug Porter has the ability to make even a boring topic like mushrooms interesting. Thanks again, Doug.
Put a pop-up tent near a light pole on a busy corner in Albany with a sign “100 free 5-pound bags of cat scat” and within two hours all will be gone. Need more scat next time.
Why do the 99% of us that are not offended by everything cater to the 1% who are?
The squawk about want-to-be commissioner “Dip” is so dead on. That name fits anyone that wants to take COVID money and just give it to nonprofits and recreation programs and not fix our wastewater systems. Then turn around and have homeowners pay for the sewer system with higher property taxes. “Dip” it is leaders like you why people are leaving Albany. Yep, he is a “Dip” alright.
Squawker, we are on our second round of mail delivery of the Herald. Today is Saturday, and because of the holiday, we received Wednesday through Friday’s papers today. I hang in there because I’m 68 and have been a Herald reader most of my life.
Anti-vaxxers are now taking baths in Borax to undo the COVID shot. It’s the only way to destroy the microchips.
What a shame a community that is 70% black is doing nothing to mark the 60th anniversary of the beginning of the Albany Movement, which even Martin Luther King said was crucial to his work as part of the national civil rights movement. Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it.
The Biden Agenda: 1. Destroy America; 2. Destroy America; 3. Destroy America.
FYI, the earth has been having climate change for about 4 billion years, give or take a few million, and will continue to do so until its demise in another 4 billion years. I can hardly wait.
Who is LeBron James to criticize Kyle Rittenhouse’s crying performance? James cried over a simple cramp, and he cried when his team got eliminated in the first round last year. James is a crybaby.
How vital could the Albany Movement have been if the city of Albany just ignores it on its 60th anniversary? Perhaps it wasn’t that significant ... or maybe the city is too caught up in how to dole out free money to pay attention.
Fletcher, only you would quote a man who is leader of a group called Foo Fighters. Like you said, who are you to talk about the way anyone dresses?
SMRs, the Atlanta DA is looking to indict your hero on voter fraud.
I’m so glad to see the group that has turned the Flint Skeet Club around is getting some recognition for their work. That place is one of the county’s unheralded gems that does a lot for the kids who aren’t into all the other sports. Way to go guys, and way to go Jeff Sinyard for supporting the effort.
