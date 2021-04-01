squawkbox@albanyherald.com
So Gov. Kemp claims the new Republican voter suppression law actually expands access to voting. Sounds like the big lie, round 2, to me.
Fletcher, it’s obvious you don’t like guns. That’s OK. I applaud your willingness to state such an unpopular opinion in what you call a “gun-crazy culture.” Just don’t go off the deep end and start making false claims about people who do carry guns. There’s room for us all.
The new Georgia Election law is not voter suppression. The liars that keep claiming it is are playing the people for fools. Read or download the actual law for yourself. It actually increases the number of early voting days, does not reduce voter access, makes voting a more secure process. And it does not prevent voters in line from being given water.
How can the new voting law in Georgia be discriminatory and suppress voting? It is the same for everyone. IDs are required for most everything a person does. What is wrong with having to provide IDs? Why can’t people provide their own water while standing in line to vote? I don’t understand the problem.
B.J. Fletcher is someone who spreads love and concern for all citizens. It appears Commissioner Young spreads ill will.
You are the most rude, asinine person to insinuate that Trump supporters do not have schooling. Excuse me? I think it’s the other way around. Democrats are the racist, uneducated, give-me-everything-free, entitlement folks ... the majority of them anyway. I’m sure there has to be some decent, civil-minded ones out there ... unlike you.
Carlton, according to your logic that guns, not people, kill, I suppose typos in your paper are done by the printing machine and not the person who enters the info. Guns are inanimate objects and can only cause harm when abused by some deranged person. Unlike you, the Lone Ranger and You Tube, intelligent people know guns don’t kill; people kill.
SMRs, our newly elected freshman Democratic senator is bringing home big federal money to the Good Life City. Right-wingers are green with jealousy.
I hope they are checking the gun buy-backs for stolen guns.
The Democrats are lying about what is in the new Georgia election law. Even the Washington Post called out President Biden for lying about the bill. Water can be given out by nonpartisan poll workers if they so choose. The law is not “voter suppression.”
Let’s go there: If a person like Marjorie Taylor Greene drove up to the polling place in a QAnon painted van, blaring that twangy country music, waving a gun and handing out water, would you have a problem with it? But that won’t happen. Why? The GOP in Georgia and other states is actively seeking to suppress votes.
Ossoff is no gold pot-dispensing federal leprechaun here to bail out the city’s long-deferred and neglected sewer system. The so-termed “godsend” stimulus that promises to fix “our” poop in the river, is in reality the neck burdening millstone that will drown our grandchildren to pay for it.
Gerrymandered district? Just look at the Second District. Strictly set up for a so-called minority-majority.
