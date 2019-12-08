You’ve never seen a white hood in your life, squawker. Bet you’ve got an Antifa hood and uniform hanging in your closet, though. The Brown Shirts of the 21st century.
Georgia Bulldogs ... choke ... choke ... choke.
I’m filing a complaint against Dorothy Hubbard and her campaign personnel for hacking into my cellphones to advertise her election.
Why do Republicans totally deny any evidence of bribery, extortion and abuse of power as Trump illegally holds up $400 million in needed military aid and a White House meeting as he says, “I need a favor, though. You announce an investigation into the Bidens (my primary democratic challenger) and Ukraine’s involvement with a server and 2016 election interference?”
Yeah, yeah, UGA lost, but so what? They had a good season at 11-2 and 4-1 against top 25 teams. They made it to the SEC championship game, got beat bad, but where were the other SEC teams? No shame in losing to LSU.
Be careful what you wish for, Albany: From the scuttlebutt I’m hearing, Bo Dorough’s election victory has gone to his head. Sorry, Bo, you weren’t elected dictator. Without three other votes, you’re posturing is meaningless.
Gloria Gaines wrote earlier that Dougherty County has for decades been “a beacon, a haven, for those in need.” This seems a well-established reputation, so how can it become a beacon for the not so needy at the same time?
“If violent crime is to be curbed, it is only the intended victim who can do it. The felon does not fear the police, and he fears neither judge or jury. Therefore what he must be taught to fear is his victim.” — Lt.Col. Jeff Cooper
Go ahead, Fletcher, and say bad things about our president. He will be re-elected, and all of us who follow him will have our day. You might be careful what you say ... you could end up having your day, too.
Byron York (bad faith impeachment) reminds me of the guy who complains that the cops were unfair because they ticketed him for speeding. If Trump didn’t behave badly most of the time, there would be no discussion of impeachment.
“Sleaze” may be a little too harsh a word for it, but there were definitely elements pointing more toward national elections during Albany’s city elections. Too bad we’ve devolved into that kind of community, but it’s all follow the leader ... as you said, trickle-down.
Looks like Darryl Quinn couldn’t buy his son an appointment to the state legislature. Save your money for the local yokels, Darryl.
The 12-7-1941 attack on Pearl Harbor was no “surprise.” The U.S. intelligence agencies knew the attack was coming and knew where Amelia Earhart was located because the enemy communication code had been deciphered. It was allowed to happen to justify the war and use all the lost people and wounded as fodder to satisfy the banking cartel’s profits.
Please list all illegal wrongdoings of the Obama-Biden White House. Then tell why Republicans and Trump haven’t “locked them up.” It’s all in your head, isn’t it? Stop drinking so much! Daily Fox-Trump-Russian Slurpies will freeze your brain.