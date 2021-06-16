squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Recently engineered and marginally adequate to handle present passenger auto traffic, it will be interesting to watch how big trucks will assess and exit from the new fuel station at Fussell Road and Dawson Road.
Stephen Carter will make the city of Albany drastically miss Sharon Subadan.
Come on, Monday’s Squawkbox was a repeat. You can do better.
Money talks: Feds to investigate voter ID laws but turns eye from the “dark money” from mega corporations and billionaires that are far more affective in manipulating, swaying and buying election turnout and results. Georgia legislation is not the problem. Voters are naive pawns in the hands of media and money.
Since defunding the police is popular now, after a couple of years with increases in crime, all of the politicians will become hard on crime again. Just watch.
Sorry, we white folks are not jealous of a loud-mouthed, liar and military deserter.
For all of you who walk your dogs down Ashford to Old Dominion and do not clean up the poop afterwards, several home owners have gotten together and we are going to follow you home so we know where you live. Afterwards, when we gather a couple of weeks worth of poop, it is going to be delivered to your front yard.
How much of this woke nonsense is the result of folks suddenly feeling empowered by being able to get their 15 minutes of fame by lodging some inane complaint and the sheep accepting and adjusting to please them?
Democrats? Republicans? Both parties are so corrupt and filled with followers ... no leaders. You’re right, Fletcher
For the squawker who stated Dougherty County’s coroner should be admired for handling over 300 COVID bodies: A coroner is not needed nor called when someone dies in the hospital. And as far as the coroner telling the commissioners how he is called in the middle of the night, etc., did you not know what the job was when you ran for office?
It seems to me that all these parents that are too sorry to go vote for their DCSS representative don’t care what kind of education their children receive. Yet they are the very ones that complain racism stating their children are receiving an inferior education compared to the schools on the other side of town. How about doing what good parents do?
Carlton, you really nailed your description of a Georgia Democrat. You hit them where it should hurt, but will go right over their heads. Keep it up.
So SMRs are displaying their small-minded racism, directed at King Randall. They are jealous that this young black man has accomplished more at age 21 than most SMRs have accomplished in their lives. SMRs spend so much time and energy trying to bring others down because they lack the ability to lift themselves up. Signed, Yours Truly
Won’t the DeSantis (Fla.)/Abbott (Texas) ban on cruiselines requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination hurt the travel industry? And DeSantis’s $5K fine per incident will just drive them to more business-friendly, science-forward states. Why is it a bad thing when businesses try to prevent super-spreader events?
