University of South Carolina just built a 60 million dollar sports center. UGA will build an 80 million dollar sports center. I suppose the next university to upgrade their sports center will built a 100 million dollar center. And tuition keeps climbing.
Sept 1. During an economic boom, Trump put a 15% tariff (TAX) on all goods sold in America that were made in China. Your WWE president has basically given “Crazy Joe” the keys to the White House.
While it looks like we’ll be spared from this storm, I’m thankful that our folks were on alert and prepared for the worst. Like Fletcher said, now we’ll wait for the next storm. (Just keep telling yourself: There’s no such thing as climate change ...)
Still waiting to hear more about Warbington’s plan to make Lake Park a gated community.
From Sunday’s paper, it appears the new ASU president has no Drs. degree ... only a master’s degree.
... That awkward moment when a zombie looking for brains walks right past you.
Who runs ASU ... the president or the alumni who donate no money, but want their opinion heard?
Ah, Radium Springs, the good old days ...
There comes a time in every generation when American patriots must be willing to step up and stand tall for freedom and that time is now. Never in our lives — or in the history of our nation — have we seen the kind of vicious orchestrated attacks against the Second Amendment that we’re seeing today.
If I ask your first name and you start spelling, there is a problem.
According to Stansberry Research, the next POTUS will not be Trump. It will be someone no one ever heard of, like BHO, who virtually no one knew of before his Democratic Convention keynote address: A politically and extreme left socialist Democratic woman, “Karla Marx.” Whoever the bank cartel selects will be POTUS. They are mad and want Trump out.
With Acuna, Albies and Culberson slumping terribly, the Braves have kept finding ways to win ... with three or four hits a game. Snitker is definitely manager of the year.
Got a scam call telling me my account would be immediately terminated unless I took action. Showing number was 800-921-4040. They immediately hung up when I told them I thought it was a scam. Beware.
Squawker, Trump is far more mentally stable than Senile Joe and Cranky Bernie combined.
Sorry Squawker, I don’t buy anything made in China. I buy USA items, including food and gifts. We check the labels and if it says made or assembled in China, we look elsewhere. You do your thing, we’ll do ours.
FCS: Do you kiss yo mama with that filthy mouth?
When I watch the news and see and hear what the Democrats running for president want for this country I get afraid for us. I do know that there are people who will believe anything someone tells them. The Democrats are good at making promises they have no intention of keeping. The big problem with the Democrats is they don’t like this democracy we have.
Yes, it continues to bother me that Charles and Shirley Sherrod are living off $12 million that came from the people who actually work and pay taxes in this country ... unlike them.