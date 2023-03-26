Commissioners, if you think that your constituents don’t notice your selfish tendencies and embarrassingly low productivity, you are very mistaken. Work together to address our concerns around safety on the roads, crime and litter, or the citizens here will vote in people that will.
We have plenty of baseball coaches in Lee County. Trouble is they all think they know the game better than anyone and that their kids should play like professionals. A lot of them should be weeded out.
Commissioners lacking leadership resolve; APD no enforcement; lawlessness is seeded; disrespect for law flourishes; roaring Challengers at 3 a.m. and spinning tire tracks in intersections; one man dies with more to follow. There is no accident here; it’s the natural course of neglect of responsibility and accountability.
All I know is just what I hear on Fox News, and that’s an alibi for my ignorance.
The time is well past that our elected officials — six city and county commissioners, the mayor and the commission chairman — start showing some leadership to address the problems we have. I daresay no one can name three in this group that are doing the jobs they were elected to do. Please, some responsible person take them on this election cycle.
Yeah, squawker, we know that independent report you cited completed a thorough investigation before determining red-state leaders are doing a bang-up job. I bet that scientific study came from Fox News or some other unimpeachable type source.
My mom, who knows zero about baseball, helped coach my Little League team because of a lack of coaches. Yes, it was embarrassing for me, but at least we always had our league’s best after-loss snacks. Love you, mom.
The BATF has turned millions of lawful gun owners into felons in the name of “public safety” by reclassifying pistols with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, effectively expanding the unconstitutional national gun registry.
I think it was MLK who talked about content of character, but we have elected officials whose only qualifying characteristic is skin color, at least to Albany voters. One thing the people who put them in office will learn: Their incompetence knows no color, it is absolute. And you will suffer along with everyone else.
I can’t believe some dunce would send me an email saying I had won a “hug amont of muny.”
Ole Ralph Nader still spins pretty good for the left, huh? To hear him tell it, the bank failures were everyone’s fault but the banks themselves. Creative writing doesn’t cover the absolute dereliction of duty exhibited by all levels of bank managers, especially the ones with no financial training. Nightmare preview.
My funeral song: “If We Were Vampires” by Jason Isbell.
I was a pretty good baseball player up to the time I was 11. I could throw hard, catch the ball and I wasn’t afraid to stand in the batter’s box and take my swings. Then I had a coach who was a lot like those you described in your column. He made playing this game I loved hell, and I soon gave up on it forever. We need coaches who care.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?