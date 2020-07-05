squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I wish Trump and his privileged underlings would quit referring to the problems surrounding Confederate monuments as “our heritage.” If you aren’t Southern or black, you need to stay on the porch. You don’t have a dog in this hunt.
I have come to the point of reading the last words of squawks first. If they end in a pseudonym, as a couple routinely now do, I automatically skip over them as I know they will be self-serving, egotistical, and filled with bull product.
Read the Squawkbox and read the news about the destruction of statues around the country and learn. Ignorance can be cured, but stupidity can’t. By the way, Albany is the good life city? Used to be.
Squawker, why would you suggest ASU set an example and disband/defund its police department? Ever been given a ticket for speeding down Gillionville Road? Do you feel the same way about Georgia Southwestern or UGA? I think I already know your answer.
It’s funny how people talk about how they fear Biden’s potential VP pick running the country because of his age, but they ignore the fact that Trump is an old man, too, and his actions indicate possible dementia. And, boy, who in their right mind would want to live in a country with Pence as president?
To the intellectually challenged person who wanted to challenge me about Trump’s non-existent new border wall: Like many SMRs, you must think if you shout loud enough and say it enough times, people will believe your lies. There has been 3 miles of new wall built in three years and guess what: Mexico didn’t pay for it. Keep holding on to your delusions because with Trump’s spiraling poll numbers, delusions are all you SMRs have left. Signed, Yours Truly
Loved the story “Hail to the Master Chief.” Our Marines are America’s best ... semper fi.
Amen, Fletcher, we have definitely reached a point of PC absurdity in America.
The Minnesota governor did nothing to stop the riots and destruction in his state, now he is begging for money to rebuild his state. I say send him a broom and dustpan and let him clean up his own mess.
Once again, the Sunday Herald has 0.75 printed on the paper as its price when it should be $1.50. I brought it to the attention of the cashier at the convenience store where I purchase it and was told I had to pay the higher price. Is it any wonder circulation/subscriptions are going down?
Masked man, what’s it like to be a moron?
Under the leadership of Republican governors in the South, the COVID-19 virus has started to spread again. All of the SEC states should consider this fall’s football season canceled.
If you’re going to call COVID-19 the Chinese flu, then you need to call the 1918 pandemic the Kansas flu.
Groups of students in Tuscaloosa are holding COVID parties and actively trying to get infected. Roll tide.
Remember, if Biden can’t finish his four years if he wins the presidency, his VP will move in to rule the country for the remainder of his term. Is that what you want? His VP could be less brilliant than he is. It will be bad enough if he were to win, let alone a replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.