squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I can’t express how proud I am of Scott Steiner and the staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. All of you are heroes, and I wish Christmas blessings to all of you. Let’s hope this worldwide nightmare is coming to an end.
Here it is 5:15 p.m., and my mail carrier just ran. According to the post office, I was to get four pieces of mail. Guess what, my super efficient carrier didn’t deliver any. Guess someone else got my mail. By the way, the present postmaster has nothing to do with the problem. The postal service has had this problem for many years.
April Fools Day is a very appropriate date for criminals to sell stolen guns back to the fools who think this will help the crime situation in Albany. The only thing that will improve the crime rate in Albany is enforced birth control to stop children being born into a culture where living on welfare and crime is acceptable.
Yep, same old Tim Wesselman. Go back under your rock.
Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are both businesspeople and have done a great job helping Georgia’s economy. Does anybody seriously think Ossoff and Warnock would improve things? Of course not, everything would go downhill. If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.
Just who are the media consultants for the four Georgia U.S. Senate candidates, and how much money have they raked in? My guess is they are related somehow.
Farewell, Lamar Hudgins and Stephen Collier. I’m glad you gentlemen decided to leave public office while you’re still young enough to enjoy yourselves. Now go have some fun. You earned it.
Mr. Carlton, with your fingers on the pulse of south Georgia: Will all of the Trumpers get a vaccine shot when the flag goes up for Operation Warp Speed?
I’m taking this opportunity to pass along a huge “Atta Boy” to the Phoebe Putney Pre-Op, Surgical, and Post-Op staffs. I have had five operations in the last four years, and the staff and doctors have always done an excellent job. I have a philosophy: “If I’m doing a bad job, tell me; if I’m doing a good job, tell my boss.” So I’m telling Scott Steiner that his Pre-op, Surgical, and Post-op staffs are doing a great job.
I listened to some of my friends criticize Carlton Fletcher for his recent columns, and I was confused. I went back and re-read the columns to make sure, and I don’t see anywhere in those columns where he in any way advocated for socialism. He simply spoke out against dictatorship. You people who are complaining, learn how to read.
To every Republican who reads this squawk: Make sure you get and vote to preserve the Senate as Republican. We cannot allow the Democrats to win the Senate if you would like to see some effort by the Republicans to keep the Democrats from running away with making ridiculous policies and passing them to President Biden for signature. We must win at least one of the two, if not both.
I know the Herald allows people who request the opportunity to write legitimate columns the right to do so, but I question the decision to allow Tim Wesselman’s column. He’s not in journalism now for a reason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.