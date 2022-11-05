squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

 Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Elon Musk needs to take ownership of the Postal Service. He could have lots of fun because he could fire thousands of employees. Believe me, there are some that need to be replaced.

Tags

More Features

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated