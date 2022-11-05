squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Elon Musk needs to take ownership of the Postal Service. He could have lots of fun because he could fire thousands of employees. Believe me, there are some that need to be replaced.
You can’t blame Gov. Kemp for the abortion ruling. The U.S. Supreme Court decided to reverse Roe versus Wade.
Sorry to see someone air their church grievance in a public forum. Porterfield is not purging members. A decision to remain affiliated with the United Methodist organization or not will be decided by secret ballot. Each member has an opportunity to vote Nov. 15. This writer is an ordinary church member, not a staff member.
Carlton’s forecast: Slightly exhausted, with a 100% chance of needing coffee. Scattered sarcastic comments throughout the rest of the day.
Trumpsters could care less about good policy, infrastructure bills, less cost for college, capping drug costs, etc. They just want to demonize anyone who doesn’t look like them or have the same beliefs. That’s the Trump world.
Herschel Walker is an ignorant Texan who has no business in Georgia politics.
What disturbs me most about Herschel is that he pressured his girlfriends to have abortions.
Burt Jones and Herschel Walker, two birds of a feather. Neither has any plan for Georgia, they’re just doing what their lord and master Trump told them to do. If we do nothing else during the midterms, let’s keep these two in Atlanta and Texas where they live.
Abrams says that Georgia is engaged in voter suppression. Fact: Georgia has had a record turnout of voters so far. Now that doesn’t sound like voter suppression to me. Maybe Stacey has been drinking too much juicy-juice.
Burt Jones is a racist Trump worshiper who will do no good for Georgia. Even though lieutenant governor is a nothing position — a perfect description of Jones’ ability — he doesn’t deserve the vote of right-thinking Georgians.
Watching TV commercials these days would lead someone to believe that the U.S. is almost half black. It’s not.
If the Rev. Warnock was really a man of God, he would take all of his attack ads against Herschel Walker off the air. God is watching us all, Senator.
Hey SMRs, the government has no control over inflation. When the government revealed that Social Security retirees would get an 8.7% raise, all of the corporations and small businesses in Albany have planned to raise their prices because they want that money. That is capitalism. Do you support Republicans invoking price controls? That is socialism.
The recent pay raise and retirement scandal just emphasize the need for consolidation. What happened to the joint resolution?
Alert! Alert! Weight capacity for drivers of Sam’s electric shopping carts is 500 pounds. Don’t be caught overweight.
If nothing else, the vote Nov. 8 will put an end to all these never-ending political ads. Never before has so much money been wasted on such nonsense.
I just heard Herschel say two years ago how America was respected. I hate to remind him, but two years ago we were a laughingstock under Trump. Germany had replaced us as the world leader.
