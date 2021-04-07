squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To “an eyewitness factual rendition:” Constance Burkes was not the Democratic Party chair this last election cycle and you did not see her sitting in a lawn chair 10 feet from the Candy Room entrance because she was very ill during the election cycle and she actually passed away before the January runoff. Maybe it is you who should be more charitable.
Steven Roberts said that playing tennis without wearing a mask is equivalent to driving after having six beers. That statement is insane. He has got to have a few loose screws.
Yo, SMRs, the Wizard of Oz has been unmasked. QAnon is a pig farmer with a MAGA Hat in the Philippines making up political stuff on his website in the name of free speech.
Did anyone else find it laughable that a black preacher from Atlanta and and a young entitled Atlanta Jewish trust fund baby that has never had a job were down here in SWGA talking to our farmers? Warnock has made it very clear he is going to help nothing but black farmers. And Rep. Bishop could not even get any of our farmers to come and listen.
Amen, Fletcher. I thought the commissions blew it with Finnicum. Hope they don’t blow it again.
So Trump is calling for a boycott of Coca-Cola due to their opposition to the Georgia voting law. Funny how he was spotted with a Diet Coke. I am to the point of being able to spell the words “irony” and “hypocrisy” backward while blindfolded and with my fingers taped together. That Masked Man
You can bet that if the MLB All-Star game had been in any other state than Georgia, it wouldn’t have been moved. Georgia has been picked on long enough because of racist activist like Stacey Abrams. Stand your ground and say no to those liberals.
Attention Mr. President, we have a major problem at the southern border
These corporations and MLB are reacting to a fear of lost business if they don’t respond hastily to the new Georgia voter law. No regard for consequences to the citizens of Georgia. Time for those citizens to show these folks just what you feel about their decision. Respond with your wallet in either the affirmative or the negative.
Finally, caught the Masked Man in a lie about Georgia’s election law concerning something to drink in line. Instead of listening to another Democrat lie, go on the internet and read the law. You, too, will know the truth and also that the Masked Man is just another liar.
News reported that house prices are skyrocketing. Not in Albany. House prices have not moved in years. I have a place in north Georgia where the price has quadrupled in 22 years. But we continue to be taxed beyond imagination, especially school tax and no tax break for senior citizens.
Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware has far stricter voting laws than Georgia’s new voting law. C’mon, Joe, stop lying to the people; stop dividing this country.
Thank you, David Prisant, for your letter to the editor on Monday. The truth hurts but needs to be told. Fact is, Albany is a government-funded city. Without welfare, EBT, Social Security and other so-called entitlements, Albany could not exist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.